Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo : Loss of share certificate

Dt: 16.11.2022

To To BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) MUMBAI - 400001 MUMBAI - 400051 Scrip Code : 532842 Scrip Code : SRHHYPOLTD

Dear Sir

Sub: Intimation for loss of share certificates as per Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the share certificates as per details given below are reported to have been lost / misplaced and request from shareholders are received by the Company through its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent M/s Aarthi consultants Private Limited for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof.

Folio No Name of the Certificate Distinctive Nos No of shareholder Nos shares of Rs. 10/- each 501700 Opinder Nath 502598 208036-208060 25 Awasthi 603086 11584726-11584729 4 503167 Anil Choudhary 504070 245436-245460 25 608604 11621917-1162920 4

This is for the information of the exchange and members.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength

Hypo Limited