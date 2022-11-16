Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo : Loss of share certificate
11/16/2022 | 03:39am EST
Dt: 16.11.2022
To
To
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd
25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
MUMBAI - 400001
MUMBAI - 400051
Scrip Code : 532842
Scrip Code : SRHHYPOLTD
Dear Sir
Sub: Intimation for loss of share certificates as per Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the share certificates as per details given below are reported to have been lost / misplaced and request from shareholders are received by the Company through its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent M/s Aarthi consultants Private Limited for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof.
Folio No
Name
of
the
Certificate
Distinctive Nos
No
of
shareholder
Nos
shares
of
Rs.
10/-
each
501700
Opinder
Nath
502598
208036-208060
25
Awasthi
603086
11584726-11584729
4
503167
Anil Choudhary
504070
245436-245460
25
608604
11621917-1162920
4
This is for the information of the exchange and members.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength
Hypo Limited
Vobugari Surekha
Digitally signed by Vobugari Surekha Date: 2022.11.16 13:35:57 +05'30'
Surekha Company Secretary
Corp Off : 216, K.J.S.Complex, Bhagya Nagar, Kurnool - 518 004, AP, India.
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.