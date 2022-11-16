Advanced search
    532842   INE917H01012

SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LIMITED

(532842)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
644.60 INR   -2.26%
10/13Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited Appoints G Satyam as Additional Director
CI
09/19Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/13Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo : Loss of share certificate

11/16/2022 | 03:39am EST
Dt: 16.11.2022

To

To

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400001

MUMBAI - 400051

Scrip Code : 532842

Scrip Code : SRHHYPOLTD

Dear Sir

Sub: Intimation for loss of share certificates as per Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the share certificates as per details given below are reported to have been lost / misplaced and request from shareholders are received by the Company through its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent M/s Aarthi consultants Private Limited for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof.

Folio No

Name

of

the

Certificate

Distinctive Nos

No

of

shareholder

Nos

shares

of

Rs.

10/-

each

501700

Opinder

Nath

502598

208036-208060

25

Awasthi

603086

11584726-11584729

4

503167

Anil Choudhary

504070

245436-245460

25

608604

11621917-1162920

4

This is for the information of the exchange and members.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength

Hypo Limited

Vobugari Surekha

Digitally signed by Vobugari Surekha Date: 2022.11.16 13:35:57 +05'30'

  1. Surekha Company Secretary

Corp Off : 216, K.J.S.Complex, Bhagya Nagar, Kurnool - 518 004, AP, India.

Tel:0091-8518-228750 / 220164 Fax:0091-8518-223066 / 226656

Email : aquafit@srhhl.com / aquafit@gmail.com, Website : www.srhhl.com

ISO 9001, 14001 & OHSAS 18001 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Disclaimer

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
