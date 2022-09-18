Advanced search
    523756   INE872A01014

SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED

(523756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
5.140 INR   -4.99%
Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

09/18/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
SIFL/SECT/AA/22-23/64

September 18, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex

Fax: 022-2272 2037/2039/204 1/3121

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 523756

Fax: 022-2659 8237/38; 2659 8347/48

NSE Symbol: SREINFRA

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Post-facto intimation of 16th (Sixteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the 16th (Sixteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited was duly convened and conducted on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. onwards. The meeting was held virtually from Kolkata and was also attend physically by certain members.

At the aforesaid meeting, the Consolidated Committee of Creditors discussed, inter alia, various aspects regarding the Resolution Plan(s) received from the PRAs and the way forward in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of SIFL and SEFL.

Please take record of the above, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

Manoj Kumar

Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

FCS 6698

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)

Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046

Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501

Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com

Disclaimer

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 16:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 -10 939 M -137 M -137 M
Net income 2022 -25 453 M -320 M -320 M
Net Debt 2022 310 B 3 896 M 3 896 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 586 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 327x
EV / Sales 2022 -28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manoj Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hemant Kanoria Chairman & Managing Director
Vishnu Gopal Agarwal Chief Compliance Officer & Financial Controller
Shyamalendu Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Punita Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED-9.35%32
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-21.50%10 907
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.20.56%6 889
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.29.66%4 971
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.89%3 775
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-16.04%3 194