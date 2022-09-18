Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

SIFL/SECT/AA/22-23/64

September 18, 2022

The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex Fax: 022-2272 2037/2039/204 1/3121 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 523756 Fax: 022-2659 8237/38; 2659 8347/48 NSE Symbol: SREINFRA Dear Sirs,

Sub: Post-facto intimation of 16th (Sixteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the 16th (Sixteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited was duly convened and conducted on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. onwards. The meeting was held virtually from Kolkata and was also attend physically by certain members.

At the aforesaid meeting, the Consolidated Committee of Creditors discussed, inter alia, various aspects regarding the Resolution Plan(s) received from the PRAs and the way forward in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of SIFL and SEFL.

Please take record of the above, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)

