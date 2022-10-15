Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

SIFL/SECT/FA/22-23/73
October 15, 2022
|
The Secretary
|
The Secretary
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street
|
Bandra - Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Update on the 18th (Eighteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)
Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to the intimation made by the Company on October 4, 2022 and based on the discussion in the 18th (Eighteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC), please find attached a self-explanatory note on the same.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
Manoj Kumar
Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
FCS 6698
Encl: As above
Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352
(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)
Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046
Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501
Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com
Update to Note on Invitation to submit Expression of Interest (EOI)
Reference is made to document titled 'Note on Invitation to submit EOI' uploaded on the website on October 4, 2022. The Consolidated CoC in its 18th Consolidated CoC meeting has decided to extend the last date for submission of Resolution Plans to November 15, 2022. All other contents of the aforementioned note remain the same. The link of the note uploaded on the website is:
https://www.srei.com/storage/app/media/2022/oct/Note%20on%20Invitation%20to%20submit%20EOI.pdf
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
Sd/-
Rajneesh Sharma
Administrator
For and on behalf of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited & SREI Equipment Finance Limited (Companies under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process pursuant to an order dated October 8, 2021, passed by Hon'ble NCLT, Kolkata