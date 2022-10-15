Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523756   INE872A01014

SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED

(523756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-09
4.200 INR   -4.98%
09/18Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
09/15Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
08/05Srei Lenders to Consider Selling Assets to Arcs to Hasten Recovery
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

10/15/2022 | 09:03am EDT
SIFL/SECT/FA/22-23/73

October 15, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Update on the 18th (Eighteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the intimation made by the Company on October 4, 2022 and based on the discussion in the 18th (Eighteenth) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC), please find attached a self-explanatory note on the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

Manoj Kumar

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

FCS 6698

Encl: As above

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)

Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046

Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501

Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com

Update to Note on Invitation to submit Expression of Interest (EOI)

Reference is made to document titled 'Note on Invitation to submit EOI' uploaded on the website on October 4, 2022. The Consolidated CoC in its 18th Consolidated CoC meeting has decided to extend the last date for submission of Resolution Plans to November 15, 2022. All other contents of the aforementioned note remain the same. The link of the note uploaded on the website is:

https://www.srei.com/storage/app/media/2022/oct/Note%20on%20Invitation%20to%20submit%20EOI.pdf

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

Sd/-

Rajneesh Sharma

Administrator

For and on behalf of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited & SREI Equipment Finance Limited (Companies under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process pursuant to an order dated October 8, 2021, passed by Hon'ble NCLT, Kolkata

Disclaimer

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 13:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 -10 939 M -133 M -133 M
Net income 2022 -25 453 M -309 M -309 M
Net Debt 2022 310 B 3 770 M 3 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 113 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 327x
EV / Sales 2022 -28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manoj Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hemant Kanoria Chairman & Managing Director
Vishnu Gopal Agarwal Chief Compliance Officer & Financial Controller
Shyamalendu Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Punita Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED-25.93%26
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%9 244
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.48%6 190
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.36.57%5 002
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.78%3 273
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-24.71%2 864