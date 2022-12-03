Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

SIFL/SECT/RS/22-23/98

December 03, 2022

The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, G Block Dalal Street Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Post-facto intimation of 23rd (Twenty Third) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the 23rd (Twenty Third) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited was duly convened and conducted on Saturday, December 03, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards. The meeting was conducted virtually.

It is further informed that the Administrator of the Corporate debtor has received three (3) 'Resolution Plans' pursuant to the Reissued Request for Resolution Plan (Reissued RFRP) dated 24th September 2022 within the deadline for submission of Resolution Plans as given to the Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs).

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

Manoj Kumar

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

FCS6698

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)

Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046

Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501

Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com