Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

SIFL/SECT/RS/22-23/98
December 03, 2022
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, G Block
Dalal Street
Bandra - Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Post-facto intimation of 23rd (Twenty Third) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)
Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is to inform you that the 23rd (Twenty Third) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited was duly convened and conducted on Saturday, December 03, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards. The meeting was conducted virtually.
It is further informed that the Administrator of the Corporate debtor has received three (3) 'Resolution Plans' pursuant to the Reissued Request for Resolution Plan (Reissued RFRP) dated 24th September 2022 within the deadline for submission of Resolution Plans as given to the Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs).
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
Manoj Kumar
Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
FCS6698
Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352
(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)
Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046
Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501
Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com
