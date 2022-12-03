Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523756   INE872A01014

SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED

(523756)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
3.000 INR    0.00%
11:57aSrei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
11/12Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20Srei Infrastructure Finance : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

12/03/2022 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIFL/SECT/RS/22-23/98

December 03, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot no. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Post-facto intimation of 23rd (Twenty Third) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC)

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the 23rd (Twenty Third) meeting of the Consolidated Committee of Creditors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited was duly convened and conducted on Saturday, December 03, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards. The meeting was conducted virtually.

It is further informed that the Administrator of the Corporate debtor has received three (3) 'Resolution Plans' pursuant to the Reissued Request for Resolution Plan (Reissued RFRP) dated 24th September 2022 within the deadline for submission of Resolution Plans as given to the Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs).

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

Manoj Kumar

Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

FCS6698

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)

Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046

Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501

Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com

Disclaimer

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 16:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED
11:57aSrei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
11/12Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
10/20Srei Infrastructure Finance : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
10/19Capri Global Reportedly Enters the Race for Twin Srei Cos
CI
10/15Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
09/18Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
09/15Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
08/05Srei Lenders to Consider Selling Assets to Arcs to Hasten Recovery
CI
08/01Srei Infrastructure Finance : CIRP - others
PU
06/23Reserve Bank of India Appoints Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as Member of the Advisory Comm..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 -10 939 M -134 M -134 M
Net income 2022 -25 453 M -313 M -313 M
Net Debt 2022 310 B 3 811 M 3 811 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 509 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 327x
EV / Sales 2022 -28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manoj Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hemant Kanoria Chairman & Managing Director
Vishnu Gopal Agarwal Chief Compliance Officer & Financial Controller
Shyamalendu Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Punita Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED-47.09%19
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-15.72%10 936
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.60%6 738
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.49.92%5 630
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED16.33%4 516
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-14.74%3 271