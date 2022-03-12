Srei Infrastructure Finance : Closure of trading window

SIFLSECTFA21-22124

Dear Sir.

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

Please be informed that the trading window, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (Srei Insider Code), framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall be closed for dealing in the securities or the Company for all Insiders (including Directors and Designated Persons as per Srei Insider Code and their immediate relatives) of the Company and its material subsidiary from Sunday, 13th March, 2022.

The trading window will open after 48 (forty eight) Hours from the date of issue of provisional list of prospective resolution applicants i.e. on 22nd March, 2022.

The trading window shall re-open on Friday, 25th March, 2022.

Accordingly, all the Insiders (including Directors and Designated Persons as per Srei lnsider Code and their immediate relatives) or the Company and its material subsidiary are being intimated not to enter into any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period or closure of Trading Window.

Please arrange to bring the same to the Notice of all concerned.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

