  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523756   INE872A01014

SREI INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE LIMITED

(523756)
  Report
News 
All News

Srei Infrastructure Finance : Closure of trading window

03/12/2022 | 05:14am EST
SIFLSECTFA21-22124

March 12, 2022

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

'Exchange Plaza', C-l, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Dalai Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400 051

Fax: 022-2272 2037/2039/2041 /3121

Fax: 022-2659 8237/38; 2659 8347/48

BSE Scrip Code: 523756

NSE Symbol: SREINFRA

Dear Sir.

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

Please be informed that the trading window, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (Srei Insider Code), framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, shall be closed for dealing in the securities or the Company for all Insiders (including Directors and Designated Persons as per Srei Insider Code and their immediate relatives) of the Company and its material subsidiary from Sunday, 13th March, 2022.

The trading window will open after 48 (forty eight) Hours from the date of issue of provisional list of prospective resolution applicants i.e. on 22nd March, 2022.

The trading window shall re-open on Friday, 25th March, 2022.

Accordingly, all the Insiders (including Directors and Designated Persons as per Srei lnsider Code and their immediate relatives) or the Company and its material subsidiary are being intimated not to enter into any transaction involving the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period or closure of Trading Window.

Please arrange to bring the same to the Notice of all concerned.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

Manoj Kumar

Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

FCS 6698

Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited

CIN: L29219WB1985PLC055352

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT (Kolkata) Order dated October 08, 2021)

Registered Office: 'Vishwakarma' 86C, Topsia Road (South), Kolkata - 700046

Tel.: +91.33.22850112-15, 61607734, Fax: +91.33.2285 7542/8501 Email: corporate@srei.com Website: www.srei.com

Disclaimer

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 10:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 964 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2021 -73 392 M -957 M -957 M
Net Debt 2021 313 B 4 084 M 4 084 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 626 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 327x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,8%
