Date: April 20, 2024
To
The Manager
Listing Department
- Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Mumbai.
- Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.
Dear Sir,
Sub: Submission of Compliances for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024
With reference to the above subject we are herewith submitting the compliances pertaining to quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 are as follows:
- Compliance Report on Corporate Governance for the year ended March 31, 2024
- Confirmation regarding status of Large Corporate pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 and SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time.
- Practicing Company Secretary Certificate for the year ended March 31, 2024 under Regulation 40 (9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
- SDD Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
For Srestha Finvest Ltd
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: Door No.19 & 20, General Muthiah Mudali Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai - 600003
CIN: L65993TN1985PLC012047 | E-mail: srestha.info@gmail.com | Phone No. 044-40057044
