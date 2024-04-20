Date: April 20, 2024

To

The Manager

Listing Department

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Mumbai. Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.

Dear Sir,

Sub: Submission of Compliances for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024

With reference to the above subject we are herewith submitting the compliances pertaining to quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 are as follows:

Compliance Report on Corporate Governance for the year ended March 31, 2024 Confirmation regarding status of Large Corporate pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 and SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time. Practicing Company Secretary Certificate for the year ended March 31, 2024 under Regulation 40 (9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. SDD Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Srestha Finvest Ltd

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Door No.19 & 20, General Muthiah Mudali Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai - 600003

CIN: L65993TN1985PLC012047 | E-mail: srestha.info@gmail.com | Phone No. 044-40057044