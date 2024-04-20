This is for your information and records.

Practicing Company Secretary Certificate for the year ended March 31, 2024 under Regulation 40 (9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Confirmation regarding status of Large Corporate pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 and SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time.

With reference to the above subject we are herewith submitting the compliances pertaining to quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 are as follows:

Sub: Submission of Compliances for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024

Date: April 20, 2024

To

The Manager Listing Department:-

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Mumbai. Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.

Dear Sir,

Sub: Confirmation under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 and SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time, regarding status of Large Corporate

Pursuant to aforesaid SEBI Circular in respect of fund raising by issuance of debt securities by large entities, we hereby confirm that our Company does not fall under the Large Corporate category as on March 31, 2024, as defined in the aforesaid SEBI Circulars.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Srestha FInvest Ltd

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Door No.19 & 20, General Muthiah Mudali Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai - 600003

CIN: L65993TN1985PLC012047 | E-mail: srestha.info@gmail.com | Phone No. 044-40057044