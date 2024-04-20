Srestha Finvest : Disclosure of Large Corporate for the year ended 31/03/2024
April 20, 2024
Date: April 20, 2024
Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Mumbai.
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.
Sub: Submission of Compliances for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024
With reference to the above subject we are herewith submitting the compliances pertaining to quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 are as follows:
Compliance Report on Corporate Governance for the year ended March 31, 2024
Confirmation regarding status of Large Corporate pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 and SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time.
Practicing Company Secretary Certificate for the year ended March 31, 2024 under Regulation 40 (9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
SDD Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
This is for your information and records.
For Srestha Finvest Ltd
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.
Sub: Confirmation under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 and SEBI/HO/DDHS/PoD1/P/CIR/2023/119 dated August 10, 2021 as amended from time to time, regarding status of Large Corporate
Pursuant to aforesaid SEBI Circular in respect of fund raising by issuance of debt securities by large entities, we hereby confirm that our Company does not fall under the Large Corporate category as on March 31, 2024, as defined in the aforesaid SEBI Circulars.
For Srestha FInvest Ltd
Srestha Finvest Limited is an India-based non-banking finance company. The Company operates through two segments: Financing and Investments Activities. The Company operates in the finance, loans, investment, consultancy, and dealing in securities activity. The Companyâs Lending Business division provides specialized and holistic solutions to Indian corporates and personal private parties, helping them build and grow their businesses. Its Wholesale Lending Business provides credit solutions for situations like initial funding requirements of a project, mezzanine financing, acquisition financing, project financing, bridge financing, promoter funding, short term and long-term working capital requirements, personal finance and more. It caters to various corporates and individualsâ financial requirements by offering custom-made solutions.