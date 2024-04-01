Date: April 01, 2024

To

The Manager Listing Department:

1. Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Mumbai.

2. Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai.

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Closure of Trading Window as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Ref: M/s Srestha Finvest Ltd - Scrip Code: 539217

Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform that the trading window of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons, connected persons and/or their immediate relatives from April 01, 2024 till completion of 48 hours from the announcement to the Stock Exchanges of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

The date of meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 will be informed in due course.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Srestha Finvest Ltd

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Door No.19 & 20, General Muthiah Mudali Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai - 600003

CIN: L65993TN1985PLC012047 | E-mail:srestha.info@gmail.com| Phone No. 044-40057044