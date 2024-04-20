COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

(Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015)

I, A. Jitendra Kumar Bafna, Compliance Officer of M/s. Srestha Finvest Limited am aware of the compliance requirement of Structured Digital Database (SDD) pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations) and I certify that

the Company has a Structured Digital Database in place control exists as to who can access the SDD all the UPSI disseminated in the previous quarter have been captured in the Database the system has captured nature of UPSI along with date and time the database has been maintained internally and an audit trail is maintained the database is non-tamperable and has the capability to maintain the records for 8 years.

I also confirm that the Company was required to capture 01 number of events during the quarter ended and has captured 01 number of the said required events.

I would like to report that the following noncompliance(s) was observed in the previous quarter and the remedial action(s) taken along with timelines in this regard: NIL

For Srestha Finvest Limited

Compliance Officer

Date: 20/04/2024

Place: Chennai

Registered Office: Door No.19 & 20, General Muthiah Mudali Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai - 600003

CIN: L65993TN1985PLC012047 | E-mail: srestha.info@gmail.com | Phone No. 044-40057044