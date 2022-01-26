SRF : Change in Director(s)

|
|
SRF/SEC/BSE/NSE
|
26.01.2022
Dear Sir,
Appointment of Chairman
In continuation of our earlier Intimation dated July 28, 2021, wherein it was informed that Mr. Arun Bharat Ram shall cease to be Chairman with Executive Powers upon closing of business hours on March 31, 2022. Thereafter, Shareholders had, at the Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2021, approved his appointment as "Chairman Emeritus" on the terms & conditions more particularly stated in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of the said Annual General Meeting for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022.
Consequently, the Board has decided to appoint Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Non-executive Independent Director as Chairman of the Board w.e.f. April 1, 2022.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For SRF LIMITED
RAJAT LAKHANPAL
VP (CORPORATE COMPLIANCE) & COMPANY SECRETARY
