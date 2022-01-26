SRF : Change in Director(s)

The Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited "Exchange Plaza" 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Bandra-Kurla Complex Building, P.J. Towers Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Scrip Code-SRF Scrip Code- 503806 SRF/SEC/BSE/NSE 26.01.2022

Dear Sir,

Appointment of Chairman

In continuation of our earlier Intimation dated July 28, 2021, wherein it was informed that Mr. Arun Bharat Ram shall cease to be Chairman with Executive Powers upon closing of business hours on March 31, 2022. Thereafter, Shareholders had, at the Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2021, approved his appointment as "Chairman Emeritus" on the terms & conditions more particularly stated in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of the said Annual General Meeting for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022.

Consequently, the Board has decided to appoint Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Non-executive Independent Director as Chairman of the Board w.e.f. April 1, 2022.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SRF LIMITED

RAJAT LAKHANPAL

VP (CORPORATE COMPLIANCE) & COMPANY SECRETARY

