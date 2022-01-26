SRF : Change in Director(s)

Log in
    503806   INE647A01010

SRF LIMITED

(503806)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/25
2467.7 INR   +4.15%
02:39aSRF Names Chairman
MT
02:26aSRF : Change in Director(s)
PU
01/25SRF Plans to Set Up New Aluminium Foil Manufacturing Unit, Pharma Intermediates Plant
MT
The Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Building, P.J. Towers

Bandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code-SRF

Scrip Code- 503806

SRF/SEC/BSE/NSE

26.01.2022

Dear Sir,

Appointment of Chairman

In continuation of our earlier Intimation dated July 28, 2021, wherein it was informed that Mr. Arun Bharat Ram shall cease to be Chairman with Executive Powers upon closing of business hours on March 31, 2022. Thereafter, Shareholders had, at the Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2021, approved his appointment as "Chairman Emeritus" on the terms & conditions more particularly stated in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of the said Annual General Meeting for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022.

Consequently, the Board has decided to appoint Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Non-executive Independent Director as Chairman of the Board w.e.f. April 1, 2022.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SRF LIMITED

RAJAT LAKHANPAL

VP (CORPORATE COMPLIANCE) & COMPANY SECRETARY

SRF LIMITED

Block-C Sector 45

Gurugram 122 003

Haryana India

Tel: +91-124-4354400

Fax: +91-124-4354500

E-mail: info@srf.com

Website: www.srf.com

Regd. Office:

Unit No. 236 & 237, 2nd Floor

DLF Galleria, Mayur Place

Noida Link Road

Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Extension

Delhi 110091

Corporate identity No. L181010L1970PLC005197

SRF - General [Restricted use] - This mail, document can be used by recipients for its intended purpose only.

SRF Limited published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


