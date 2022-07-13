SRF : Record Date

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 - Board Meeting and Record Date for Interim Dividend

A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 2 1 5 J u l y , 2022 for, inter-alia, considering and approving the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022 and to consider a proposal relating to declaration of 1 5 interim dividend for financial year 2022-23 on Equity Shares, if any. The interim if declare wouid be paid to members whose names appear on the of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and

Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Friday, July 29, 2022.

Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2 0 1 5 , the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will remain closed between Friday, 1 " July, 2022 to Monday, 25" July, 2022 (both days inclusive).