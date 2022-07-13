SRF : Record Date

The Corporate Relationship Department, BSE Limited
1st Floor , New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers
Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400 001
Scrip Code 503806
SRFISECIBSE/NSE
Dear Sir,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
"Exchange Plaza"
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (E)
Mu mbai 400 051
Scrip Code-SRF
13 . 07 . 2022
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 - Board Meeting and Record Date for Interim Dividend
A meeting
of the
Board of Directors is scheduled
to be
held on Thursday, 2 1 5 J u l y ,
2022 for, inter-alia,
considering
and approving the un-audited financial
results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022
and to
consider a
proposal relating to declaration of 1 5 interim
dividend for financial year
2022-23 on
Equity
Shares, if any.
The interim
if declare wouid be paid to members whose names appear
on the
of
Members and the
beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and
Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Friday, July 29, 2022.
Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2 0 1 5 , the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will remain closed between Friday, 1 " July, 2022 to Monday, 25" July, 2022 (both days inclusive).
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For SRF LIMITED
v{
Rajat Lakhanpal
VP (Corporate Co mpliance) & Company Secretary
E
Corporate Identity No. 1181010L1970PL6005197
SRF LIMITED
Block-C Sector-45
Guru@ram 122 003
Haryana India
Tel: +91-124-4354400
Fax: +91-124-4354500
E-mail: info@srf.com
Website: www.srf.com
Regd. Office:
Unit No. 236 &237, 2nd Floor DLF Galleria, Mayur Place Noida Link Road