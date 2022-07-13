Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. SRF Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    503806   INE647A01010

SRF LIMITED

(503806)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
2198.75 INR   +0.66%
02:14aSRF : Record Date
PU
06/30SRF Commissions Fourth Multi-Purpose Plant in Dahej, India
MT
06/23Toblerone loses Swiss exclusivity as production shifts east
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SRF : Record Date

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FM=

The Corporate Relationship Department, BSE Limited

1st Floor , New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code 503806

SRFISECIBSE/NSE

Dear Sir,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E)

Mu mbai 400 051

Scrip Code-SRF

13 . 07 . 2022

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 - Board Meeting and Record Date for Interim Dividend

A meeting

of the

Board of Directors is scheduled

to be

held on Thursday, 2 1 5 J u l y ,

2022 for, inter-alia,

considering

and approving the un-audited financial

results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022

and to

consider a

proposal relating to declaration of 1 5 interim

dividend for financial year

2022-23 on

Equity

Shares, if any.

The interim

if declare wouid be paid to members whose names appear

on the

of

Members and the

beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and

Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Friday, July 29, 2022.

Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2 0 1 5 , the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will remain closed between Friday, 1 " July, 2022 to Monday, 25" July, 2022 (both days inclusive).

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For SRF LIMITED

v{

Rajat Lakhanpal

VP (Corporate Co mpliance) & Company Secretary

E

Corporate Identity No. 1181010L1970PL6005197

SRF LIMITED

Block-C Sector-45

Guru@ram 122 003

Haryana India

Tel: +91-124-4354400

Fax: +91-124-4354500

E-mail: info@srf.com

Website: www.srf.com

Regd. Office:

Unit No. 236 &237, 2nd Floor DLF Galleria, Mayur Place Noida Link Road

Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Extension

Delhi 110091

Disclaimer

SRF Limited published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRF LIMITED
02:14aSRF : Record Date
PU
06/30SRF Commissions Fourth Multi-Purpose Plant in Dahej, India
MT
06/23Toblerone loses Swiss exclusivity as production shifts east
RE
05/10SRF Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : SRF Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10SRF's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/09SRF Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
03/28SRF : Change in designation
PU
03/28SRF Limited Appoints Vellayan Subbiah as the Chairman of the Board of Directors with Ef..
CI
03/17SRF Forms Aluminum Foil Manufacturing Unit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 145 B 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net income 2023 21 972 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2023 32 996 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 652 B 8 203 M 8 203 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
EV / Sales 2024 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 674
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart SRF LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SRF Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRF LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2 198,75 INR
Average target price 2 639,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashish Bharat Ram Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Kartik Bharat Ram Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Ajay Chowdhury Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Rahul Jain Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Yadav Co-President & CEO-Fluorochemicals Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRF LIMITED-9.16%8 203
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-18.80%48 587
BASF SE-31.16%37 437
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-31.25%27 913
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.54%14 488
SASOL LIMITED40.93%13 571