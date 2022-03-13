SRG Global : Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure WA Presentation

Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure's WA business for net consideration of $15.2 million Acquisition price fully asset backed and funded through existing cash / equipment finance facilities WBHO is a leading provider of asset management, civil maintenance, construction services Sectors include transport, resources, water, agriculture, waste, renewables and aviation

WBHO in WA has historically generated ~$150 million of revenue per annum Ongoing employment for 275 skilled engineering and operational personnel Track record of delivering positive earnings and growth over a 35-year history Annuity / recurring earnings profile with long term contracts with blue chip clients WBHO in WA delivers services to a number of core clients common to SRG Global Experienced management team to remain with the business as part of SRG Global Completion is expected by end of March 2022

