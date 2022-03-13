Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. SRG Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRG   AU0000032914

SRG GLOBAL LIMITED

(SRG)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:45 am
0.535 AUD   +0.94%
06:14pSRG GLOBAL : Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure WA Presentation
PU
03/09SRG GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22TRANSCRIPT : SRG Global Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRG Global : Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure WA Presentation

03/13/2022 | 06:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only ACQUISITION OF useWBHO INFRASTRUCTURE WA BUSINESS

ersonal14 March 2022

OVERVIEW OF ACQUISITION

only

use

ersonal

Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure's WA business for net consideration of $15.2 million Acquisition price fully asset backed and funded through existing cash / equipment finance facilities WBHO is a leading provider of asset management, civil maintenance, construction services Sectors include transport, resources, water, agriculture, waste, renewables and aviation

WBHO in WA has historically generated ~$150 million of revenue per annum Ongoing employment for 275 skilled engineering and operational personnel Track record of delivering positive earnings and growth over a 35-year history Annuity / recurring earnings profile with long term contracts with blue chip clients WBHO in WA delivers services to a number of core clients common to SRG Global Experienced management team to remain with the business as part of SRG Global Completion is expected by end of March 2022

2

STRATEGIC RATIONALE OF ACQUISITION

only

use

ersonal

Known partner through SRG Global / WBHO Infrastructure Joint Venture history 275 strong workforce with aligned cultures

Expands asset management, civil maintenance and construction services capability Multiple maintenance term contracts with blue-chip clients already serviced by SRG Global Opportunity to deliver broader offering to existing WBHO WA clients that are new to SRG Global Track record of long-term relationships and delivery for key clients

Highest available national road / bridge accreditation (R5 / B4)

Integrated Service Agreement with Main Roads

Strategic location in Kwinana Industrial Area (Western Australia)

Annuity / recurring contracts, expected to be EPS accretive from day one, low risk profile Aligned with Growth and Leadership phase of SRG Global strategy

3

ALIGNMENT TO SRG GLOBAL STRATEGIC HORIZONS

Building the most sought-after specialist

asset maintenance, mining services and construction business

only

LEADERSHIP

use

GROWTH

Zero Harm / ESG industry leader and

Step change growth in recurring

recognised employer / partner of choice

Asset Services

Domestic / International growth in Engineered

Innovation and selective growth in

Products across all SRG operating segments

Mining Services

Selective strategic acquisitions to

ersonal

complement capability / footprint

Targeted growth in specialist

Civil Infrastructure Construction

Consistent, above market shareholder

returns (EPS and TSR)

Specialist services and products in Building

Construction with key repeat clients

80% annuity / recurring and

67% annuity / recurring and

20% project-based earnings

33% project-based earnings

4

SRG GLOBAL

only

INVESTMENT PROPOSITION

End-to-end

Diverse

Annuity

use

market sectors /

earnings

asset lifecycle

capability

geographies

profile

Highly scalable

Capital light

Dividend

ersonal

investment

paying

business

model

profile

stock

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRG Globa Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
06:14pSRG GLOBAL : Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure WA Presentation
PU
03/09SRG GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22TRANSCRIPT : SRG Global Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2022
CI
02/21SRG Global to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/21SRG Global Limited Announces Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payab..
CI
02/21SRG GLOBAL : Appendix 4D & 1H FY22 Half Year Report
PU
02/21SRG GLOBAL : 1H FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/21SRG Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/16SRG Global Secures $43 Million Mining Contracts
MT
02/16SRG Global Limited Secures Mining Services Term Contracts Valued at ~$60 Million
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 613 M 448 M 448 M
Net income 2022 19,6 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net cash 2022 19,8 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 239 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SRG Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 AUD
Average target price 0,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Macgeorge Managing Director & Director
Roger Lee Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Peter John McMorrow Non-Executive Chairman
Peter John Brecht Non-Executive Director
Michael William Atkins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRG GLOBAL LIMITED4.90%174
VINCI SA-4.79%54 759
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.80%34 343
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.82%31 668
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.94%21 654
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.47%19 842