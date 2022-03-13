SRG Global : Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure WA Presentation
ACQUISITION OF WBHO INFRASTRUCTURE WA BUSINESS
14 March 2022
OVERVIEW OF ACQUISITION
Acquisition of WBHO Infrastructure's WA business for net consideration of $15.2 million Acquisition price fully asset backed and funded through existing cash / equipment finance facilities WBHO is a leading provider of asset management, civil maintenance, construction services Sectors include transport, resources, water, agriculture, waste, renewables and aviation
WBHO in WA has historically generated ~$150 million of revenue per annum Ongoing employment for 275 skilled engineering and operational personnel Track record of delivering positive earnings and growth over a 35-year history Annuity / recurring earnings profile with long term contracts with blue chip clients WBHO in WA delivers services to a number of core clients common to SRG Global Experienced management team to remain with the business as part of SRG Global Completion is expected by end of March 2022
2
STRATEGIC RATIONALE OF ACQUISITION
Known partner through SRG Global / WBHO Infrastructure Joint Venture history 275 strong workforce with aligned cultures
Expands asset management, civil maintenance and construction services capability Multiple maintenance term contracts with blue-chip clients already serviced by SRG Global Opportunity to deliver broader offering to existing WBHO WA clients that are new to SRG Global Track record of long-term relationships and delivery for key clients
Highest available national road / bridge accreditation (R5 / B4)
Integrated Service Agreement with Main Roads
Strategic location in Kwinana Industrial Area (Western Australia)
Annuity / recurring contracts, expected to be EPS accretive from day one, low risk profile Aligned with Growth and Leadership phase of SRG Global strategy
3
ALIGNMENT TO SRG GLOBAL STRATEGIC HORIZONS
Building the mostsought-after specialist
asset maintenance, mining services and construction business
LEADERSHIP
GROWTH
Zero Harm / ESG industry leader and
Step change growth in recurring
recognised employer / partner of choice
Asset Services
Domestic / International growth in Engineered
Innovation and selective growth in
Products across all SRG operating segments
Mining Services
Selective strategic acquisitions to
complement capability / footprint
Targeted growth in specialist
Civil Infrastructure Construction
Consistent, above market shareholder
returns (EPS and TSR)
Specialist services and products in Building
Construction with key repeat clients
80% annuity / recurring and
67% annuity / recurring and
20% project-based earnings
33% project-based earnings
4
SRG GLOBAL
INVESTMENT PROPOSITION
End-to-end
Diverse
Annuity
market sectors /
earnings
asset lifecycle
capability
geographies
profile
Highly scalable
Capital light
Dividend
investment
paying
business
model
profile
stock
5
