SRG Global : Market Update and Revised Guidance Announcement

1 December 2020

Market Update and Revised Guidance

SRG Global Ltd ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) provides the following market update and revised full year FY21 EBITDA guidance.

Highlights

FY21 EBITDA guidance revised to $42m - $45m (previously $38m - $42m)

1H FY21 EBITDA anticipated to be in the range of $19m - $20m

$550m of contract wins announced since 1 July 2020 with repeat / targeted clients

Record Work in Hand of $1b, as at 30 November 2020, up 41.5% since 30 June

Further near-term contract wins expected with repeat / targeted clients

Earnings profile expected to be two thirds annuity / recurring in FY21 and beyond

The revised guidance demonstrates the Company is in a very strong position with a positive outlook moving forward. The significant level of new contract wins and the record work in hand of $1b indicates the strong demand for the Company's engineering led, end-to-end solutions, across the asset services, mining services and construction sectors.

The Company remains well positioned for long-term sustainable growth, with high levels of annuity earnings, strong exposure to the broader macro-economic growth drivers across the mining and asset services sectors, and post-COVID-19 Government stimulus programs in the Infrastructure & Construction sectors.

David Macgeorge, Managing Director said, "SRG Global's strategy has been to shift towards a greater proportion of annuity / recurring earnings, with a disciplined focus on core business, core clients and core geographies. This strategy puts the Company in a very strong position to continue building momentum into 2021, providing the confidence for our upgraded guidance for FY21.

"I am pleased to increase our full year EBITDA guidance to $42m to $45m, which is a significant increase on the previous year's performance. The company is well placed to continue to fund future growth requirements with our strong liquidity / balance sheet position.

"The improved financial performance and guidance is underpinned by our recent contract wins, record work in hand position of $1b and a high level of annuity earnings. The outlook for SRG remains positive given the Company's exposure to diverse sectors and geographies, quality commodities, a tier one client base and growing levels of infrastructure construction and maintenance expenditure."

