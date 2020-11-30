SRG Global : Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing

1 December 2020
Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing
Investor Briefing
SRG Global Ltd ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) released a Market Update and Revised Guidance today.
David Macgeorge (Managing Director) and Roger Lee (Chief Financial Officer) will host an investor briefing in relation to this Market Update and Revised Guidance, the details of which are set out below:
The Company will make the recording of the investor briefing available on its website (srgglobal.com.au) shortly after the conclusion of the briefing.
|
|
- ends -
|
Media Contact
|
Investor Contact
|
Citadel-MAGNUS
|
SRG Global
|
John Gardner
|
Judson Lorkin
|
+61 413 355 997
|
(08) 9267 5400
About SRG Global
SRG Global is an engineering-led global specialist asset services, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain. The Company operates three segments of Asset Services, Mining Services and Construction. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.
This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by the Managing Director.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
SRG Globa Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:50:03 UTC