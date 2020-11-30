SRG Global : Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing

1 December 2020

Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing

Investor Briefing

SRG Global Ltd ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) released a Market Update and Revised Guidance today.

David Macgeorge (Managing Director) and Roger Lee (Chief Financial Officer) will host an investor briefing in relation to this Market Update and Revised Guidance, the details of which are set out below:

Date Tuesday, 1 December 2020 Time 08.30am WST / 11.30am AEDT Duration Approximately 30 minutes Access link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/srg-update-1220/

The Company will make the recording of the investor briefing available on its website (srgglobal.com.au) shortly after the conclusion of the briefing.

- ends - Media Contact Investor Contact Citadel-MAGNUS SRG Global John Gardner Judson Lorkin +61 413 355 997 (08) 9267 5400

About SRG Global

SRG Global is an engineering-led global specialist asset services, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain. The Company operates three segments of Asset Services, Mining Services and Construction. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.

This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by the Managing Director.