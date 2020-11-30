Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  SRG Global Limited    SRG   AU0000032914

SRG GLOBAL LIMITED

(SRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.35 AUD   +1.45%
04:51pSRG GLOBAL : Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing
PU
04:51pSRG GLOBAL : Market Update and Revised Guidance Presentation
PU
04:41pSRG GLOBAL : Market Update and Revised Guidance Announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRG Global : Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing

11/30/2020 | 04:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1 December 2020

Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing

Investor Briefing

SRG Global Ltd ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) released a Market Update and Revised Guidance today.

David Macgeorge (Managing Director) and Roger Lee (Chief Financial Officer) will host an investor briefing in relation to this Market Update and Revised Guidance, the details of which are set out below:

Date

Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Time

08.30am WST / 11.30am AEDT

Duration

Approximately 30 minutes

Access link

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/srg-update-1220/

The Company will make the recording of the investor briefing available on its website (srgglobal.com.au) shortly after the conclusion of the briefing.

- ends -

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Citadel-MAGNUS

SRG Global

John Gardner

Judson Lorkin

+61 413 355 997

(08) 9267 5400

About SRG Global

SRG Global is an engineering-led global specialist asset services, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle of engineer, construct and sustain. The Company operates three segments of Asset Services, Mining Services and Construction. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.

This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by the Managing Director.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRG Globa Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:50:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
04:51pSRG GLOBAL : Market Update and Revised Guidance Investor Briefing
PU
04:51pSRG GLOBAL : Market Update and Revised Guidance Presentation
PU
04:41pSRG GLOBAL : Market Update and Revised Guidance Announcement
PU
11/23SRG GLOBAL : $100m Specialist Facades and Structures Contracts Secured
PU
11/16SRG GLOBAL : $55m Specialist Dam, Bridge & Tank Contracts Secured
PU
10/08SRG GLOBAL : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/07SRG GLOBAL : Annual General Meeting - Managing Director's Presentation
PU
10/07SRG GLOBAL : Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address
PU
09/30SRG GLOBAL : $125m Asset Services Contract Secured with South32
PU
09/16SRG GLOBAL : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 574 M 422 M 422 M
Net income 2021 8,90 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
Net Debt 2021 18,2 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 156 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SRG Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,43 AUD
Last Close Price 0,35 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Macgeorge Managing Director & Director
Peter John McMorrow Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter John Brecht Non-Executive Director
Michael William Atkins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRG GLOBAL LIMITED-12.50%114
VINCI SA-11.13%59 123
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.91%35 089
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.82%21 165
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.46%20 663
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.57%19 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ