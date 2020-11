FY21 EBITDA Revised Guidance of $42m - $45m (up from $38m to $42m)

1H FY21 EBITDA anticipated to be in the range of $19m to $20m

$550m of contract wins announced since 1 July 2020 with repeat / targeted clients Record Work in Hand of $1b (up 41.5% from 30 June 2020)

Further near-termcontract wins expected with repeat / targeted clients Earnings profile of two thirds annuity earnings in FY21 and beyond

Well positioned for long term sustainable growth in diverse sectors / geographies