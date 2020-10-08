Log in
SRG Global : Results of Annual General Meeting

10/08/2020 | 01:00am EDT

8 October 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

SRG Global Limited ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) is pleased to advise that all resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held today, were passed on a poll without amendment.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, set out in the annexure to this announcement are the details of the resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast on the poll in relation to each resolution.

All discretionary proxies appointing the Chairman were voted in favour of each resolution. No other matters were put to the meeting.

-ends-

Media Contact

Investor Contact

Citadel-MAGNUS

SRG Global

John Gardner / Michael Weir

Judson Lorkin

(08) 6160 4900

Corporate Development

(08) 9267 5400

About SRG Global

SRG Global is an engineering-led specialist asset services, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle. The Company operates three segments of Asset Services, Mining Services and Construction. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.

This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by Managing Director.

SRG GLOBAL LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 08 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Type

Discretion

1 Adoption of

Ordinary

133,893,706

6,085,726

7,787,139

1,625,941

147,363,055

6,099,788

1,625,941

Remuneration Report

90.61%

4.12%

5.27%

96.03%

3.97%

2 Re-election of Director -

Ordinary

166,456,278

1,260,861

7,903,139

676,723

185,997,634

1,260,861

676,723

Mr Michael Atkins

94.78%

0.72%

4.50%

99.33%

0.67%

3 Approval of 10%

Special

162,354,070

5,530,398

7,903,139

509,394

181,895,426

5,530,398

509,394

Placement Capacity

92.35%

3.15%

4.50%

97.05%

2.95%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRG Globa Limited published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 04:59:07 UTC
