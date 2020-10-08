SRG Global : Results of Annual General Meeting

SRG Global Limited ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) is pleased to advise that all resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held today, were passed on a poll without amendment.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, set out in the annexure to this announcement are the details of the resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast on the poll in relation to each resolution.
All discretionary proxies appointing the Chairman were voted in favour of each resolution. No other matters were put to the meeting.
About SRG Global
SRG Global is an engineering-led specialist asset services, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle. The Company operates three segments of Asset Services, Mining Services and Construction. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.
This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by Managing Director.
SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Thursday, 08 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Type
Discretion
1 Adoption of
Ordinary
133,893,706
6,085,726
7,787,139
1,625,941
147,363,055
6,099,788
1,625,941
Remuneration Report
90.61%
4.12%
5.27%
96.03%
3.97%
2 Re-election of Director -
Ordinary
166,456,278
1,260,861
7,903,139
676,723
185,997,634
1,260,861
676,723
Mr Michael Atkins
94.78%
0.72%
4.50%
99.33%
0.67%
3 Approval of 10%
Special
162,354,070
5,530,398
7,903,139
509,394
181,895,426
5,530,398
509,394
Placement Capacity
92.35%
3.15%
4.50%
97.05%
2.95%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
