SRG Global : Results of Annual General Meeting

8 October 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

SRG Global Limited ('SRG Global' or 'the Company') (ASX: SRG) is pleased to advise that all resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held today, were passed on a poll without amendment.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, set out in the annexure to this announcement are the details of the resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast on the poll in relation to each resolution.

All discretionary proxies appointing the Chairman were voted in favour of each resolution. No other matters were put to the meeting.

-ends-

About SRG Global

SRG Global is an engineering-led specialist asset services, mining services and construction group operating across the entire asset lifecycle. The Company operates three segments of Asset Services, Mining Services and Construction. For more information about the variety of services offered by SRG Global, click here.

This announcement was authorised for release to ASX by Managing Director.