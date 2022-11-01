SRH Total Return Fund : Notification of Sources of Distribution

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

On October 31, 2022, SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE: STEW) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment company, will pay a distribution on its common stock of $0.12 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022. The Fund, acting in accordance with an exemptive order received from the Securities and Exchange Commission and with approval of its Board of Directors, adopted a managed distribution policy under which the Fund may utilize capital gains, where applicable, as part of regular quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders. This policy gives the Fund greater flexibility to realize capital gains and to distribute those gains to stockholders.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year- to-date from the sources indicated in the table. In addition, the table shows the percentages of the total distribution amount per share attributable to (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from: Per Share ($) Percentage (%) Net Investment Income 0.04070 33.92% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains 0.00000 00.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.07930 66.08% Return of Capital or other Capital Source 0.00000 00.00% Total (per common share) 0.12000 100.00% Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative Distributions from1: Per Share ($) Percentage (%) Net Investment Income 0.10216 21.28% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains 0.01251 2.61% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.24748 51.56% Return of Capital or other Capital Source 0.11785 24.55% Total (per common share) 0.48000 100.00%

Stockholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates, are likely to change over time, and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.

The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The amounts and sources of distributions year-to-date may be subject to additional adjustments.

THE FUND WILL SEND YOU A FORM 1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR THAT WILL TELL YOU HOW TO REPORT THESE DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES.

1 The Fund's fiscal year is December 1 to November 30. Information shown is for the period beginning December 1, 2021.