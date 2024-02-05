SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (the Fund), formerly Boulder Growth & Income Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks, such as dividend-paying closed-end funds and real estate investment trusts. The portion of the Fund's assets that is not invested in common stocks may be invested in fixed income securities and cash equivalents. The fixed income securities include United States Government securities, notes, bills, debentures, preferred stocks, convertible securities, bank debt obligations, repurchase agreements and short-term money market obligations. The Fund is managed by its investment adviser, Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser.

