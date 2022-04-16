Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure : Appointment

SRI HAVISHA HOSPITALITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(Formerly Shri Matre Power & Infrastructure Ltd. And Shri Shakti LPG Ltd.)

CIN: L40102TG1993PLC015988

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Bldg. Department of Corporate Services, 5th Floor, Plot No.C-1 1st floor, New Trading Ring 'G' Block, Near Wockhardt, Rotunda Building, Bandra Kurla Complex Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Mumbai 400 051. Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Fax:26598237/38 Fax : 22723121/3719/2037/2039 Symbol: HAVISHA Scrip Code : 531322 Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Sub:Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["Listing Regulations"]

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Saturday, April 16, 2022, inter alia, transacted and approved the following businesses;

1. Re-appointment of Mr. Venkat Manohar Dontamsetti (DIN-00223342) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years subject to the Approval of the Shareholder in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. The details as required under Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 along with Brief Profile is attached herewith as Annexure - I.

2. Appointment of Ms. Satya Pinjala (DIN-00042281) as Whole-time Director for a Period of 5 (Five) years subject to the Approval of Shareholder in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. The details as required under Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 along with Brief Profile is attached herewith as Annexure -II.

3.

Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The Board Meeting commenced at 05.00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 07.20 p.m. (IST).

The aforesaid outcome of the Board Meeting is also being uploaded on the Company's website atwww.shrishakti.com

Disclosure as required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/ CMD /4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Annexure - I

S. No. Disclosure Requirement Mr. Venkat Manohar Dontamsetti 1. reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise; Re-appointment as Managing Director of the Company 2. date of appointment /cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment With effect from May, 25 2022 for a period of 5 (Five) Years 3. Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director) Mr. Venkat Manohar Dontamsetti is is not related to any Director of the Company except Mr. Dharmin Dontamsetti, Ms. Deekshita Dotamsetti and Ms. Satya Pinjala. 4. Information as required pursuant to BSE Circular with ref. no. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited Circular with ref. no. NSE/CML/2018/24, both dated June 20, 2018. Mr. Venkat Manohar Dontamsetti, being re-appointed as a Managing Director of the Company, not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority

BRIEF PROFILE

 Mr. Manohar is the past Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), unified Andhra Pradesh. He was earlier the President of State Hotels and Restaurants association for two terms.

 He is the First Vice President of World Cycling Alliance (WCA) headquartered in Brussels. He is also the Chairman of Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC).

 He was speaker at two sessions at Habitat III in October, 2016 in Quito, Ecuador "the once in a generation" summit organized by the United Nations to finalise the New Urban Agenda for the World for the years 2016-2036.

 TED Speaker where he shared his passions of both Cycling and Entrepreneurship on this international platform.

 He was speaker at 3 Global Cycling Summits viz Velo-City Global 2014 at Adelaide, Australia, Velo-City Global 2015 at Nantes, France & Velo-City Global 2016 at Taipei, Taiwan.

 Successfully finished over 520 kms long gruelling London to Paris Cycle Challenge in June, 2011 & repeated the above Challenge Ride in May, 2013.

 Recipient of State Distinguished Industrialist Award.

 Recipient of CII National Award for most outstanding contribution.

 Mr Manohar was part of CII Business Delegation which accompanied the Prime Minister of India Sri Narendra Modi to Rwanda & Uganda in July, 2018. Also Member of the CII Business Delegation which accompanied the then Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri A B Vajpayee to China and Russia.

 Leader of CII Business Delegation to Japan and China and to World Economic Forum (WEF), New York which accompanied the then Chief Minister.

 He was also the President of the All India LPG Cylinder Manufacturers Association for ten years. He was Session Chairman and Speaker at the 10th World LPG Forum at Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was also Speaker at the 8th World LPG Forum at Istanbul and 12th World LPG Forum at New Delhi.

 Shri Shakti Group's latest venture SmartBike is India's largest growing Public Bike Sharing (PBS) company having set up and successfully operating world class PBS systems in New Delhi, Chennai & Chandigarh.

Annexure - II

S. No. Disclosure Requirement Ms. Satya Pinjala 1. reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise; Appointment as Whole-time Director of the Company 2. date of appointment/cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment With effect from April, 16 2022 for a period of 5 (Five) Years 3. Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director Ms. Satya Pinjala, is not related to any Director of the Company, except Mr. Venkat Manohar Dontamsetti, Ms. Deekshita Dotamsetti and Mr. Dharmin Dontamsetti 4. Information as required pursuant to BSE Circular with ref. no. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited Circular with ref. no. NSE/CML/2018/24, both dated 20th June, 2018. Ms. Satya Pinjala, being appointed as a Whole-time Director of the Company, not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority

BRIEF PROFILE

Ms. Satya Pinjala is an accomplished entrepreneur serving "Hospitality Industry" for the last 32 years.

She holds the following positions:

Executive Director for Shri Shakti College of Hotel Management & IHM Shri Shakti Director, Shri Shakti Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Director, Shri Shakti Alternative Energy Ltd Director, Indo Thai Foods Pvt Ltd

She holds the Master's degree (M.A) in Public Administration with distinction from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

She started her career as Director of Shri Shakti Resorts & Hotels Ltd., in the year 1989 and was actively involved in the growth of Hotel Manohar, a 5 Star Hotel since inception.