Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLT-MOBITEL Partners STEMUP for ‘Hack:bit 2020'

05/12/2021 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT and Mobile Services Provider partnered with STEMUP Educational Foundation to conduct Hack:bit 2020, a virtual inter-school and inter-university nationwide hackathon with the aim of inspiring creativity amongst Sri Lankan youth. The grand finals of the Hack:bit 2020 took place recently with prizes worth Rs. 1.5 million presented to winners who represented School and University categories.

Hack:bit 2020 which was conducted virtually, provided students with a platform to present their innovative ideas through a disruptive product. It also allowed participants to explore their potential, and to develop their ideas into a successful real-world product. SLT-MOBITEL also conducted a webinar on STEMUP education for kids, during the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Marketing Officer, SLT, Mr. Prabhath Dahanayake stated, 'It has been a privilege to have joined hands with the STEMUP Foundation to see this event through. As a national service provider that prides itself in the mission of uplifting the nation and creating a tech-driven economy, it has been rewarding to witness young talent on a platform such as Hack:bit 2020 where they are allowed to get creative, to showcase their levels of passion and skill and become even more inspired with the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.'

Hack:bit 2020 participants had the privilege of working closely with industry experts who provided valuable know-how and insights to elevate their ideas and to help them further improve. Entries were evaluated by an expert panel of judges on key factors such as uniqueness of the idea, innovativeness, implementation, business value and sustainability. The panel of judges consisted of local technology and academic professionals with years of domain expertise between them. Director, STEMUP Educational Foundation, Mr. Prabhath Mannapperuma said, 'We are excited to have witnessed the turnout for Hack:bit 2020 following the success of the event in 2018. Hack:bit 2020 provides a platform for students to feel inspired and to get them to engage more with aspects of scientific, technological, engineering, and mathematical (STEM) studies and this initiative gave them the chance to showcase their creative ideas.'

The Schools category winners are as follows; Winner - Central College, Kuliyapitiya; Second Place - President's College, Embilipitiya, and Third Place - Ananda College, Colombo. The winners in the University category were Trincomalee Campus, Eastern University of Sri Lanka at first place, and teams from University of Moratuwa in both second and third places.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
12:36aSRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL transforms Colombo City Center apartment comple..
PU
12:28aSLT-MOBITEL PARTNERS STEMUP FOR &LSQ : bit 2020'
PU
04/27SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Concludes Second Phase of Bus Library Project.
PU
02/23SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT ranked among “10 Most Admired Companies “of..
PU
02/19SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL partners with Cisco to launch SD-WAN Services t..
PU
02/19SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Launches First Ever Fully-Managed True SD-WAN S..
PU
02/15SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Provides Enhanced Voice and 4G/Data Connectivit..
PU
02/10SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT Group's Operating Profit for 4th Quarter 2020 grew by 2..
PU
02/04SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Annual Report Secures three International Award..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91 119 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2020 7 877 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2020 53 143 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 59 199 M 303 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 005
Free-Float 100%
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Office
Lalith Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Saman Perera Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC-1.79%303
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.31%246 417
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 447
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.56%131 070
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.33%96 034
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.60%95 062