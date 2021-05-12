SLT-MOBITEL Partners STEMUP for ‘Hack:bit 2020'

SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT and Mobile Services Provider partnered with STEMUP Educational Foundation to conduct Hack:bit 2020, a virtual inter-school and inter-university nationwide hackathon with the aim of inspiring creativity amongst Sri Lankan youth. The grand finals of the Hack:bit 2020 took place recently with prizes worth Rs. 1.5 million presented to winners who represented School and University categories.

Hack:bit 2020 which was conducted virtually, provided students with a platform to present their innovative ideas through a disruptive product. It also allowed participants to explore their potential, and to develop their ideas into a successful real-world product. SLT-MOBITEL also conducted a webinar on STEMUP education for kids, during the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Marketing Officer, SLT, Mr. Prabhath Dahanayake stated, 'It has been a privilege to have joined hands with the STEMUP Foundation to see this event through. As a national service provider that prides itself in the mission of uplifting the nation and creating a tech-driven economy, it has been rewarding to witness young talent on a platform such as Hack:bit 2020 where they are allowed to get creative, to showcase their levels of passion and skill and become even more inspired with the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.'

Hack:bit 2020 participants had the privilege of working closely with industry experts who provided valuable know-how and insights to elevate their ideas and to help them further improve. Entries were evaluated by an expert panel of judges on key factors such as uniqueness of the idea, innovativeness, implementation, business value and sustainability. The panel of judges consisted of local technology and academic professionals with years of domain expertise between them. Director, STEMUP Educational Foundation, Mr. Prabhath Mannapperuma said, 'We are excited to have witnessed the turnout for Hack:bit 2020 following the success of the event in 2018. Hack:bit 2020 provides a platform for students to feel inspired and to get them to engage more with aspects of scientific, technological, engineering, and mathematical (STEM) studies and this initiative gave them the chance to showcase their creative ideas.'

The Schools category winners are as follows; Winner - Central College, Kuliyapitiya; Second Place - President's College, Embilipitiya, and Third Place - Ananda College, Colombo. The winners in the University category were Trincomalee Campus, Eastern University of Sri Lanka at first place, and teams from University of Moratuwa in both second and third places.