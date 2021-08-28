Log in
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
Sri Lanka Telecom : LT-MOBITEL clarifies misinformation regarding the management of the Lanka Government Cloud and providing services to NMRA.

08/28/2021 | 11:52am EDT
SLT-MOBITEL's attention has been drawn to recent media reports citing its management of the Lankan Government Cloud (LGC) server and provision of services to the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Several media reports published have stated that NMRA data which included confidential information on the formulation of drugs and other supporting documents had been allegedly erased from its database last month and a data-backup was unavailable.

The reports note that in 2018 the Authority began accepting online applications for the registration and renewal of drugs and its data was stored on the Lankan Government Cloud (LGC) operated by Sri Lanka Telecom under the supervision of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

SLT-MOBITEL firmly states and places on record that it does not provide hosting services to the 'Lanka Government Cloud'

Importantly, SLT-MOBITEL confirms that it has not provided such a service to NMRA and no NMRA data is hosted at the SLT Data Center.

As the National ICT solutions Provider, SLT-MOBITEL sincerely assures all Sri Lankans that it has not in any way engaged in any activity that would compromise the trust placed in the company and continues to uphold transparency and accountability in all its operations.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
