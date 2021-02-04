Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL Annual Report Secures three International Awards.

SLT-MOBITEL, the national ICT solutions provider, recently bagged three prestigious international awards for its Annual Report 2019 themed 'Every Step of the Way... With every Fibre of our Being', the company announced recently.

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Annual Report 2019 was adjudged the 1st Runner up, in the 'Communication and Information Technology' category at the 24th South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award and SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2019 ceremony. The company also secured the 'Bronze' award for the 'Annual Report Cover Photo/ Design' and an 'honors' award for 'Financial Data' in the category of 'Telecommunication' in the International ARC Awards 2020 ceremony.

The Awards organized by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) is considered the most prestigious accolade for financial reporting in the South Asian region and has promoted excellence in financial reporting for over two decades. The ARC Awards, has been the world's premier annual report competition for 30 years. The Awards are globally recognized, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

Mr. Lalith Seneviratne , the Group Chief Executive Officer, commented on the prestigious recognition. 'SLT-MOBITEL is one of the best run companies in the island, with a strong corporate governance mechanism and a robust financial management framework. As the largest ICT infrastructure provider in Sri Lanka, and as a profit-making majority state-owned company, the company is fully transparent in its financial reporting, and it is that commitment that is reflected in these prestigious international awards. SLT-MOBITEL has always been at the forefront in industry, and the recognition afforded to our efforts encourages us to move forth with determination', he said.

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Annual Report 2019 - 'Every Step of the Way... With every Fibre of our Being' was designed to highlight the 'Big Picture'. SLT-MOBITEL Sri Lanka's premier 'legacy' communications provider over decades and the country's leading proponent and provider of cutting-edge technology inspired solutions in the ICT realm that has transformed Sri Lanka. It has accomplished so much for a single purpose; to walk in step with every citizen of this country, providing the products and services they need, anticipating what they will need and adding value at every turn. It is this fact that inspired the Annual Report's design and reporting elements.