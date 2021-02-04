Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Colombo Stock Exchange  >  Sri Lanka Telecom PLC    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL Annual Report Secures three International Awards.

02/04/2021 | 11:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SLT-MOBITEL, the national ICT solutions provider, recently bagged three prestigious international awards for its Annual Report 2019 themed 'Every Step of the Way... With every Fibre of our Being', the company announced recently.

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Annual Report 2019 was adjudged the 1st Runner up, in the 'Communication and Information Technology' category at the 24th South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award and SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosures 2019 ceremony. The company also secured the 'Bronze' award for the 'Annual Report Cover Photo/ Design' and an 'honors' award for 'Financial Data' in the category of 'Telecommunication' in the International ARC Awards 2020 ceremony.

The Awards organized by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) is considered the most prestigious accolade for financial reporting in the South Asian region and has promoted excellence in financial reporting for over two decades. The ARC Awards, has been the world's premier annual report competition for 30 years. The Awards are globally recognized, providing a platform for the highest standards in the annual report industry.

Mr. Lalith Seneviratne , the Group Chief Executive Officer, commented on the prestigious recognition. 'SLT-MOBITEL is one of the best run companies in the island, with a strong corporate governance mechanism and a robust financial management framework. As the largest ICT infrastructure provider in Sri Lanka, and as a profit-making majority state-owned company, the company is fully transparent in its financial reporting, and it is that commitment that is reflected in these prestigious international awards. SLT-MOBITEL has always been at the forefront in industry, and the recognition afforded to our efforts encourages us to move forth with determination', he said.

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Annual Report 2019 - 'Every Step of the Way... With every Fibre of our Being' was designed to highlight the 'Big Picture'. SLT-MOBITEL Sri Lanka's premier 'legacy' communications provider over decades and the country's leading proponent and provider of cutting-edge technology inspired solutions in the ICT realm that has transformed Sri Lanka. It has accomplished so much for a single purpose; to walk in step with every citizen of this country, providing the products and services they need, anticipating what they will need and adding value at every turn. It is this fact that inspired the Annual Report's design and reporting elements.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 04:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
02/04SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Annual Report Secures three International Awards..
PU
01/31SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Gives ‘Power to Your Dreams' with Special ..
PU
01/17SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Powers Sri Lanka's latest ‘Park & Ride' Ci..
PU
01/15SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLTMobitel VPL Winners
PU
01/14SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Celebrates Thai Pongal with the Community
PU
01/11SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Launches Upgraded eSports Platform & Gaming Bund..
PU
01/05SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT denies baseless statement by Leader of the Opposition in..
PU
2020SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT illuminates Christmas, spreading joy and cheer.
PU
2020SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT ranked among “10 Most Admired Companies “of ..
PU
2020SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-Mobitel opens a regional flagship store at Matara.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 85 948 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2019 6 320 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2019 66 935 M 347 M 347 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,11x
Yield 2019 3,32%
Capitalization 66 780 M 345 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 382
Free-Float 100%
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Office
Lalith Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Saman Perera Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC10.45%345
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-7.23%226 726
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.90%118 033
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.61%92 387
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.01%86 995
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.42%59 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ