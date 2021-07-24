Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL Donates PCR Machine to Matale District Hospital To Safeguard Communities From COVID-19.

SLT-MOBITEL has taken steps to donate PCR machines to several selected hospitals islandwide aligned to its CSR project 'Sabandiyawe Sathkaraya' demonstrating its commitment to Safeguard Communities From COVID-19. The second PCR machine in this project, valued at Rs. 5 million, was donated to the District General Hospital, Matale recently. The first PCR machine was earlier handed over to the Base Hospital, Karawanella in Kegalle District. SLT-MOBITEL will donate a PCR machine each to the Base Hospital, Monaragala and the Kotalawala Defense University Hospital in due course.
Mohan Weerakoon, PC - Director, SLT Group handing over the PCR machine to Dr. Asela K. Dissanayake, Director- District General Hospital, Matale.
Rohana Dissanayake, M.P., Dr. S. J. Rathnayake, Deputy Director- District General Hospital, Matale, and officials from SLT-MOBITEL were also present at the event.
