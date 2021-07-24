Log in
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL Donates PCR Machine to Matale District Hospital To Safeguard Communities From COVID-19.

07/24/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
SLT-MOBITEL has taken steps to donate PCR machines to several selected hospitals islandwide aligned to its CSR project 'Sabandiyawe Sathkaraya' demonstrating its commitment to Safeguard Communities From COVID-19. The second PCR machine in this project, valued at Rs. 5 million, was donated to the District General Hospital, Matale recently. The first PCR machine was earlier handed over to the Base Hospital, Karawanella in Kegalle District. SLT-MOBITEL will donate a PCR machine each to the Base Hospital, Monaragala and the Kotalawala Defense University Hospital in due course.

Mohan Weerakoon, PC - Director, SLT Group handing over the PCR machine to Dr. Asela K. Dissanayake, Director- District General Hospital, Matale.

Rohana Dissanayake, M.P., Dr. S. J. Rathnayake, Deputy Director- District General Hospital, Matale, and officials from SLT-MOBITEL were also present at the event.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 24 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 91 119 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2020 7 877 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2020 53 143 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 62 087 M 311 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 005
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Office
Lalith Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Saman Perera Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC2.69%307
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.77%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.86%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.35%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.59%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734