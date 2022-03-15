Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL celebrates achievements of the SLT Training Centre students.

Colombo, March 9, 2022 - SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT Solutions Provider, held the Graduation Ceremony of its education arm, the SLT Training Centre (SLTTC), on the 9th of March, 2022 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. Degrees and diplomas were conferred on graduates of the BEng (Hons) Degree Programme awarded by the University of Hertfordshire, UK and the BTEC HND Electrical and Electronic Engineering, by Pearson, UK.

The SLT Training Centre's Graduation Ceremony celebrated the achievements of students who obtained globally recognised qualifications. Gracing the occasion were Guests of Honour, Professor. Rodney Day, Dean of School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science and Associate Professor Felix Zhu, Associate Dean (International) School of Physics Engineering and Computer Science, University of Hertfordshire; with Rohan Fernando, Chairman, SLT Group. Lalith Seneviratne, Group CEO, SLT; Janaka Abeysinghe, Chief Executive Officer, SLT; Senior Management members of SLT-MOBITEL, lecturers, delegates representing the University of Hertfordshire and Pearson Education, family members of graduates and well-wishers.

Addressing the audience, Guest of Honour, Professor Rodney Day, said "It is both an honour and a great pleasure for me and my colleagues present here today to confer degrees on the some of the brightest young engineering minds in Sri Lanka. The SLT Training Center has formed a close bond with the University of Hertfordshire, imparting world class knowledge, supported by state-of-the-art facilities, and backed by SLT-MOBITEL, the leading ICT company in the Island. Education and the acquisition of advanced technical skills is pivotal for success in this modern high technology field, and my heartiest congratulations to each and every one of you who have earned your qualification through hard work and commitment. All the best for what I am sure will be very successful futures!"

33 students received BEng (Hons) degrees from the University of Hertfordshire. The Best Student Award in the BEng (Hons) Electrical and Electronic Engineering degree programme was presented to L. M. Illeperuma and the Best Student Award for the BEng (Hons) Electronics and Communication Engineering degree was bestowed on K. M. Nelundeniya. The ceremony also saw 34 students receiving the Pearson BTEC Higher National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. The Gold Medal for the Best Academic Performance was awarded to R.M.N.Heshani

"Today, our students graduate equipped with internationally accepted qualifications from acclaimed institutions. Electrical and Electronic Engineering play a pivotal role in the economic growth of our country. The graduates entering the workforce do so at a critical juncture when the country is in need of their services. I believe they have the ability to enhance the nation's economic and social development and support infrastructure growth, enabling the nation to take the next leap forward. I congratulate all the Graduates and Diplomates and wish them the very best in their future endeavours." Stated Rohan Fernando, Chairman, SLT Group speaking at the ceremony.

The SLT Training Centre holds the sole franchise for the University of Hertfordshire's BEng (Hons) Engineering Degree programs in South Asia. SLTTC operates to the stringent standards of its ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Pearson UK qualifications are career-focussed and globally recognised by industry and higher education authorities worldwide. Developing youth ICT skills and knowledge further, the SLT Training Centre also offers a specialised range of Pearson BTEC qualifications including the Pearson BTEC International Level 3 foundation, the Pearson BTEC HND in Digital Technologies and the Pearson BTEC HND in Business. SLTTC Recently obtained NVQ level 6 equivalent status for BTEC HND in ) Electrical and Electronic Engineering from TVEC.

The SLT Training Centre, is one of the flagship institutes in the country, continues to contribute significantly to developing the upcoming generation of ICT professionals, necessary to transform the nation into a tech hub. Students have the opportunity of updating their skills by obtaining the Certificate in Applied Information Technology (CAIT), Telecommunication Technician NVQ Level 3/4, and other programmes including Optical Fibre Courses, Network Security Courses, Data Com courses at the Centre.

For more information on the courses and qualifications offered by the SLT Training Centre contact 0112956633 or visit www.slt.lk/training