Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-Mobitel opens a regional flagship store at Matara.

12/19/2020 | 01:05pm EST
Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) together with its Mobile arm- Mobitel, recently opened their second regional flagship store (Teleshop) at Matara, offering customers the opportunity to experience and purchase 360 degree telecommunication solutions. Conceptualised to provide best in class service and latest technological solutions, the regional store will empower customers in and around the area with fully-fledged telecommunication and mobile solutions, ranging from Ultra-fast broadband connections, Smart home solutions, automated bill payments, home entertainment services, state of the art mobile and telephone equipment and many more telecommunication accessories. The regional flagship store will also enable SLT and Mobitel customers to avail great benefits on a range of product and services coupled with faster service and prompt delivery.

Priyantha Fernandez( COO/SLT), Lalith Seneviratne ( Group CEO), Rohan Fernando ( Group Chairman), Chandika Vitharana ( Acting CEO/Mobitel)

This is the first flagship store in the Southern Province and is located in densely populated area of Matara town. This latest flagship store, which is easily accessible to customers, also has customer parking facilities.

'Speed' special sales campaign also conducted parallel to this opening. Simultaneously, SLT network rehabilitation project called 'Lassana Matara' was launched to enhance the beauty of Matara city.

The opening of the store was graced by SLT Group Chairman Mr. Rohan Fernando, Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lalith Seneviratne, Chief Executive Officer-SLT Mr. Kiththi Perera, Acting Chief Executive Officer- Mobitel Mr. Chandika Vitharana, Chief Operating Officer- SLT, Mr. Priyantha Fernandez, other officials of both SLT and Mobitel , customers and well-wishers. .

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 18:04:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 85 948 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2019 6 320 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2019 66 935 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,11x
Yield 2019 3,32%
Capitalization 60 643 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 382
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
