SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT partners with NEMRA Properties to power five major condominium projects in Colombo City

10/15/2020 | 12:05am EDT

The national ICT and digital services provider, Sri Lanka Telecom PLC recently entered into an agreement with NEMRA Properties (Pvt) Ltd., a BOI approved property development and construction company in Sri Lanka to power 5 major condominium projects that are currently under construction in Colombo city. The agreement signing took place recently at SLT premises in Colombo Fort, with SLT CEO Mr. Kiththi Perera and Chief Sales and Regional Officer Mr. Imantha WIjekoon signing on behalf of the company while Director Mr. Jude Rozarius signed on behalf of Nemra Properties. Several other representatives from both companies were also present to witness the signing of this landmark agreement between the two companies.

Under the newly formed partnership, SLT will provide the ICT infrastructure for five different condominium projects and upcoming projects with 42 units. Residents of the condominiums, the involvement of SLT in these projects translates into crystal clear voice communication services, ultra-fast and superior broadband connectivity provided through fibre technology as well as the next revolution in entertainment television via PEO TV.

Mr. Jude Rozarius, commenting on behalf of NEMRA Properties gave his view on the significance of the partnership saying, 'We have been in the construction business for 15 years, first in Saudi Arabia and then in Sri Lanka. During these 15 years, we have been recognized and awarded many times over for our high quality materials, innovative designs and timely workmanship. Therefore, what we most value and look for in a business partner is their excellence in quality of services, innovativeness and reliability. This is the main reason why we had no second thoughts about selecting SLT to be our partner for these major luxury condominium projects, because of SLT's reputation for excellence and proven track record in the past. Through our partnership with SLT, I am confident that we will be able to deliver our promises to our clients, and provide them with unique and luxurious lifestyles.'

Mr. Abdul Hadee (logistic Coordinator), Mr. Omar Musthaque (Sales & Marketing Manager) Mr. Jude Rozarius (Director) from NEMRA Properties, Mr. Imantha Wijekoon (Chief Officer -Sales), Mr. Chethana Attanayake (General Manager), Mr. Kelum Priyantha (Manager) Ms. Chithra Kumari Wijesuriya (Senior Executive Assistant Manager) from Sri Lanka Telecom.

Mr. Imantha Wijekoon speaking on behalf of SLT said, 'We are truly honoured to have been selected as the partner of choice by NEMRA Properties and we appreciate the confidence that they have placed on us. SLT is passionate about ensuring that people enjoy higher standards of living in their day to day lives. I am confident that SLT is in a strong position to act as a key enabler for this due to our ICT capabilities, strengths and expertise. We assure NEMRA Properties that their confidence placed on us will be rewarded and that they will be able to deliver the promises made to their clients to provide unique and luxurious lifestyles within close proximity to Colombo.'

SLT will also provide the backbone necessary for 'smart buildings' for all condominiums that will facilitate the transformation of ordinary lives of residents into truly digital lifestyles in the near future.

NEMRA Properties has already completed 04 successful construction projects in Sri Lanka. Their main focus is on design and construction, managing construction projects as well as developing resident and commercial real estates.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 04:04:02 UTC

