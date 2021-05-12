Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL transforms Colombo City Center apartment complex with technologically advanced smart home living experience.

SLT-MOBITEL, recognised as a driving force of innovation, has transformed the Colombo City Center apartment complex, the pinnacle of city living, offering discerning residents, the technologically advanced Smart Living experience through SLTMobitel Smart Home service.

The SLTMobitel Smart Home service, offers clients a revolutionary digital lifestyle. The possibilities are endless with the ability to enjoy an unparalleled level of luxury, remotely monitoring, controlling and managing home or office electronic appliances. Through the use of a simple mobile app, customers can save a great deal of both time and energy, enjoy peace of mind and know their home is in safe hands.

SLTMobitel Smart Home gateway works with Smart Home devices leveraging an array of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, to ensure the home can be controlled from any location. This includes remote surveillance, heat ventilation, air-conditioning and lighting, while customizing features to suit the home-owner's lifestyle, creating new experiences.

Colombo City Centre is the ultimate venue in luxury living that comprises a total of 192 luxury apartments of 2 BR, 3 BR and Penthouses, an international standard shopping mall and an upcoming international hotel. The Residences at Colombo City Centre offer the best value proposition for investors, as customers can experience the benefits of investing in a multidimensional way of life all under one roof. It's the most practically designed mixed development in Sri Lanka, facilitating the apartment owners to gain access to a multitude of amenities such as shopping, movies, restaurants, supermarket, entertainment, food courts, gaming, kids' play areas without the hassle of walking with the crowd from one building to another.

Sharing his thoughts on the new collaboration, Mr. Hirushka Fernando, The Director Residential Sales of Colombo City Centre, stated 'The Residences at Colombo City Centre offers the best value proposition that residents can experience while bringing in a new level of luxury to the city. We are pleased that together with SLT-MOBITEL we can offer our homeowners with world-class connectivity as well as a superior home entertainment and home automation experiences. SLTMobitel Smart Home service will ensure our residents are part of a smart building ecosystem, the smart home of the future that many aspire to own and live in,'

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Marketing Officer of SLT, Mr. Prabhath Dahanayake, stated, 'We believe smart home technology in apartments and homes is the way of the future. We are excited to partner the Colombo City Centre and not only offer their residents greater comfort and peace of mind but also to enhance their everyday world to be more convenient, intelligent, safe, and efficient transforming their lifestyles.'

The SLTMobitel Smart Home service also enables customers to enjoy communication and entertainment of their choice via an app/web or Alexa, in addition to wireless connectivity. Light control and smart lighting functionalities are enabled with smart wall socket/appliance control. Round the clock home security is guaranteed and monitored through motion detection/smart cameras which are multifunctional together with advanced doorbell systems, including smart door locks with fingerprints and passwords.

SLTMobitel Smart Home makes all of this a reality for residents providing technical guidance and maintenance, free island-wide delivery and installation, a 24/7 call center support, superior after sales service, one-year device warranty and attractive easy payment schemes.

.