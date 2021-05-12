Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT-MOBITEL transforms Colombo City Center apartment complex with technologically advanced smart home living experience.

05/12/2021 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SLT-MOBITEL, recognised as a driving force of innovation, has transformed the Colombo City Center apartment complex, the pinnacle of city living, offering discerning residents, the technologically advanced Smart Living experience through SLTMobitel Smart Home service.

The SLTMobitel Smart Home service, offers clients a revolutionary digital lifestyle. The possibilities are endless with the ability to enjoy an unparalleled level of luxury, remotely monitoring, controlling and managing home or office electronic appliances. Through the use of a simple mobile app, customers can save a great deal of both time and energy, enjoy peace of mind and know their home is in safe hands.

SLTMobitel Smart Home gateway works with Smart Home devices leveraging an array of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, to ensure the home can be controlled from any location. This includes remote surveillance, heat ventilation, air-conditioning and lighting, while customizing features to suit the home-owner's lifestyle, creating new experiences.

Colombo City Centre is the ultimate venue in luxury living that comprises a total of 192 luxury apartments of 2 BR, 3 BR and Penthouses, an international standard shopping mall and an upcoming international hotel. The Residences at Colombo City Centre offer the best value proposition for investors, as customers can experience the benefits of investing in a multidimensional way of life all under one roof. It's the most practically designed mixed development in Sri Lanka, facilitating the apartment owners to gain access to a multitude of amenities such as shopping, movies, restaurants, supermarket, entertainment, food courts, gaming, kids' play areas without the hassle of walking with the crowd from one building to another.

Sharing his thoughts on the new collaboration, Mr. Hirushka Fernando, The Director Residential Sales of Colombo City Centre, stated 'The Residences at Colombo City Centre offers the best value proposition that residents can experience while bringing in a new level of luxury to the city. We are pleased that together with SLT-MOBITEL we can offer our homeowners with world-class connectivity as well as a superior home entertainment and home automation experiences. SLTMobitel Smart Home service will ensure our residents are part of a smart building ecosystem, the smart home of the future that many aspire to own and live in,'

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Marketing Officer of SLT, Mr. Prabhath Dahanayake, stated, 'We believe smart home technology in apartments and homes is the way of the future. We are excited to partner the Colombo City Centre and not only offer their residents greater comfort and peace of mind but also to enhance their everyday world to be more convenient, intelligent, safe, and efficient transforming their lifestyles.'

The SLTMobitel Smart Home service also enables customers to enjoy communication and entertainment of their choice via an app/web or Alexa, in addition to wireless connectivity. Light control and smart lighting functionalities are enabled with smart wall socket/appliance control. Round the clock home security is guaranteed and monitored through motion detection/smart cameras which are multifunctional together with advanced doorbell systems, including smart door locks with fingerprints and passwords.

SLTMobitel Smart Home makes all of this a reality for residents providing technical guidance and maintenance, free island-wide delivery and installation, a 24/7 call center support, superior after sales service, one-year device warranty and attractive easy payment schemes.

.

Disclaimer

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
12:36aSRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL transforms Colombo City Center apartment comple..
PU
12:28aSLT-MOBITEL PARTNERS STEMUP FOR &LSQ : bit 2020'
PU
04/27SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Concludes Second Phase of Bus Library Project.
PU
02/23SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT ranked among “10 Most Admired Companies “of..
PU
02/19SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL partners with Cisco to launch SD-WAN Services t..
PU
02/19SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Launches First Ever Fully-Managed True SD-WAN S..
PU
02/15SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Provides Enhanced Voice and 4G/Data Connectivit..
PU
02/10SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT Group's Operating Profit for 4th Quarter 2020 grew by 2..
PU
02/04SRI LANKA TELECOM  : SLT-MOBITEL Annual Report Secures three International Award..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91 119 M 463 M 463 M
Net income 2020 7 877 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
Net Debt 2020 53 143 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 59 199 M 303 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 005
Free-Float 100%
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Office
Lalith Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Saman Perera Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC-1.79%303
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.31%246 417
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.12%131 447
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.56%131 070
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.33%96 034
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.60%95 062