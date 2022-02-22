Sri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares treaded water on Tuesday, after falling for four straight sessions, as gains in communication services and energy firms were offset by a drop in technology and utility stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index was up 0.01% at 11,592.30 points at the closing bell.

* Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

* Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc and financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc were the biggest drags to the index, dropping 1.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 19.1% and 5.1%, respectively.

* As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in years, the country on Tuesday said it is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders for assistance.

* With fuel stocks sufficient for supplies for only a few days, the Sri Lankan president has directed the central bank to release funds for fuel shipments.

* Any further increase in global oil prices would make the situation even more difficult and a war in Ukraine could really hurt Sri Lanka, a cabinet spokesman said.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 104.4 million rupees ($515,555.56), according to stock exchange data.

* The island nation's domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.78 billion rupees, exchange data https://bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.81 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell up to 103.5 million shares from 221.8 million shares in the previous session. ($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)