Sri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares treaded water on
Tuesday, after falling for four straight sessions, as gains in
communication services and energy firms were offset by a drop in
technology and utility stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index was up 0.01% at 11,592.30
points at the closing bell.
* Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil
surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink
of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops
into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
* Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc and
financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc
were the biggest drags to the index, dropping 1.4% and 11.7%,
respectively.
* Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
were the top boosts to the index, rising 19.1% and 5.1%,
respectively.
* As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in years, the
country on Tuesday said it is open to discussions with the
International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders for
assistance.
* With fuel stocks sufficient for supplies for only a few
days, the Sri Lankan president has directed the central bank to
release funds for fuel shipments.
* Any further increase in global oil prices would make the
situation even more difficult and a war in Ukraine could really
hurt Sri Lanka, a cabinet spokesman said.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
purchasing shares worth 104.4 million rupees ($515,555.56),
according to stock exchange data.
* The island nation's domestic investors were net sellers,
offloading shares worth 2.78 billion rupees, exchange data https://bit.ly/3JYyn5s
showed.
* The equity market turnover was 2.81 billion rupees.
* The trading volume fell up to 103.5 million shares from
221.8 million shares in the previous session.
($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)