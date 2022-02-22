Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses

02/22/2022 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares treaded water on Tuesday, after falling for four straight sessions, as gains in communication services and energy firms were offset by a drop in technology and utility stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index was up 0.01% at 11,592.30 points at the closing bell.

* Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

* Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc and financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc were the biggest drags to the index, dropping 1.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 19.1% and 5.1%, respectively.

* As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in years, the country on Tuesday said it is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders for assistance.

* With fuel stocks sufficient for supplies for only a few days, the Sri Lankan president has directed the central bank to release funds for fuel shipments.

* Any further increase in global oil prices would make the situation even more difficult and a war in Ukraine could really hurt Sri Lanka, a cabinet spokesman said.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 104.4 million rupees ($515,555.56), according to stock exchange data.

* The island nation's domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.78 billion rupees, exchange data https://bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.81 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell up to 103.5 million shares from 221.8 million shares in the previous session. ($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEYLINCO INSURANCE PLC 0.25% 2100 End-of-day quote.-6.66%
LOLC HOLDINGS PLC -9.41% 1013 End-of-day quote.-12.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 97.65 Delayed Quote.21.59%
PLC S.P.A. -0.50% 1.985 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
SENKADAGALA FINANCE PLC -5.36% 538.25 End-of-day quote.-28.92%
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC -7.83% 47.1 End-of-day quote.21.39%
WTI 0.79% 93.319 Delayed Quote.21.54%
All news about SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
06:50aSri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses
RE
02/21SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Business Solutions Empowering Dreams and Accelerating Grow..
PU
02/17SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT Group Topline Surpasses Rs. 100 billion, Recording Rs. 12.2 billio..
PU
02/17Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year End..
CI
02/02SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL and VSIS partner to revolutionize smart building solutions..
PU
01/31SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL unveils revolutionary Robotic Process Automation solutions..
PU
01/31SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Embarks on Nationwide Tree Planting Campaign for a Healthi..
PU
01/25TEMPEST TWO LTD COMPLETED THE ACQUIS : Sltl.n0000).
CI
01/13Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Announces Chief Executive Officer Change
CI
01/12Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in telecoms
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 102 B 505 M 505 M
Net income 2021 12 155 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
Net Debt 2021 30 681 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 85 009 M 420 M 420 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 8 005
Free-Float 100%
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer
Lalith M. Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjeewa Samaranayake Group Chief Financial Officer
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC21.39%420
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.60%225 969
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED19.44%153 086
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.46%103 097
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.71%102 708
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.76%90 083