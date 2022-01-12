Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in telecoms

01/12/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, after two straight sessions of losses, boosted by communication services stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was up 0.33% at 13,122.95.

* Telecom firms Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 24.8% and 6.4%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 223.2 million rupees ($1.10 mln), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 7.67 billion rupees, exchange data https://bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 7.77 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 317.3 million shares, from 357.5 million shares in the previous session.

* The South Asian country is facing its worst financial crisis in decades with foreign exchange reserves shrinking.

* Sri Lanka has to also repay about $4.5 billion in debt this year, with a $500 million International Sovereign Bond maturing next week.

* The governor of Sri Lanka's central bank said on Wednesday the government would meet all debt repayments in 2022 and work on a more comprehensive plan to address its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

* S&P Global Ratings earlier in the day lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on Sri Lanka to 'CCC', from 'CCC+', saying the country's external position continues to weaken due to elevated external obligations and an uneven access to financing.

* S&P said Sri Lanka's economic recovery would be challenged by the ongoing pandemic and external financial stresses.

* The ratings agency forecast real gross domestic product growth of 2.2% this year, compared with its estimate of 3% expansion in 2021.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
08:07aSri Lankan shares end higher on gains in telecoms
RE
01/10SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL to integrate Amazon Alexa for Home Broadband customers unl..
PU
01/10SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Entrepreneurship Studio hosted Demo Day for first cohort.
PU
01/05SRI LANKA TELECOM : Headquarters Gets Digitally Enhanced Reception Area.
PU
01/05SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Unveils New Theme ‘No Dream Too Big' Laying Formidab..
PU
2021SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL to usher in New Year with free data offer for social media..
PU
2021SLT-MOBITEL SPONSORS HACK : AI 2021 to unlock power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine..
PU
2021SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Cloud Storage Solution is Now ‘Eazy Storage'.
PU
2021TEMPEST TWO LTD ENTERED INTO SHARE S : SLTL.N0000) for LKR 410 million
CI
2021SRI LANKA TELECOM : SLT-MOBITEL Digital solutions set to redefine living at Orient Residen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 91 119 M 449 M 449 M
Net income 2020 7 877 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2020 53 143 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 79 233 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 005
Free-Float 100%
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer
Lalith M. Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjeewa Samaranayake Group Chief Financial Officer
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC13.14%390
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.14%224 959
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.80%137 977
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.12%109 744
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.98%101 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.71%85 470