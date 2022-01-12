Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in telecoms

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, after two straight sessions of losses, boosted by communication services stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was up 0.33% at 13,122.95.

* Telecom firms Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 24.8% and 6.4%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 223.2 million rupees ($1.10 mln), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 7.67 billion rupees, exchange data https://bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 7.77 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 317.3 million shares, from 357.5 million shares in the previous session.

* The South Asian country is facing its worst financial crisis in decades with foreign exchange reserves shrinking.

* Sri Lanka has to also repay about $4.5 billion in debt this year, with a $500 million International Sovereign Bond maturing next week.

* The governor of Sri Lanka's central bank said on Wednesday the government would meet all debt repayments in 2022 and work on a more comprehensive plan to address its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

* S&P Global Ratings earlier in the day lowered its long-term sovereign credit rating on Sri Lanka to 'CCC', from 'CCC+', saying the country's external position continues to weaken due to elevated external obligations and an uneven access to financing.

* S&P said Sri Lanka's economic recovery would be challenged by the ongoing pandemic and external financial stresses.

* The ratings agency forecast real gross domestic product growth of 2.2% this year, compared with its estimate of 3% expansion in 2021.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)