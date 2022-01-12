Sri Lankan shares end higher on gains in telecoms

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on
Wednesday, after two straight sessions of losses, boosted by
communication services stocks.
* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was
up 0.33% at 13,122.95.
* Telecom firms Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and Dialog
Axiata Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising
24.8% and 6.4%, respectively.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market,
offloading shares worth 223.2 million rupees ($1.10 mln), while
domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 7.67 billion
rupees, exchange data https://bit.ly/3JYyn5s showed.
* The equity market's turnover was 7.77 billion rupees.
* Trading volume fell to 317.3 million shares, from 357.5
million shares in the previous session.
* The South Asian country is facing its worst financial
crisis in decades with foreign exchange reserves shrinking.
* Sri Lanka has to also repay about $4.5 billion in debt
this year, with a $500 million International Sovereign Bond
maturing next week.
* The governor of Sri Lanka's central bank said on Wednesday
the government would meet all debt repayments in 2022 and work
on a more comprehensive plan to address its dwindling foreign
exchange reserves.
* S&P Global Ratings earlier in the day lowered its
long-term sovereign credit rating on Sri Lanka to 'CCC', from
'CCC+', saying the country's external position continues to
weaken due to elevated external obligations and an uneven access
to financing.
* S&P said Sri Lanka's economic recovery would be challenged
by the ongoing pandemic and external financial stresses.
* The ratings agency forecast real gross domestic product
growth of 2.2% this year, compared with its estimate of 3%
expansion in 2021.
* For a report on global markets, click
($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)