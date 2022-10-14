Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials, banks weigh

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on
Friday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks,
although a surge in Sri Lanka Telecom Plc blunted
losses.
* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.6% lower at
9,093.37. For the week, the index gained 0.5%, its first weekly
gain in three.
* The index has declined around 25% this year as the nation
grapples with its worst economic crisis in more than seven
decades.
* Reuters reported that the Paris Club creditor nations last
month reached out to China and India seeking to coordinate
closely on Sri Lanka's debt talks, but were still awaiting a
reply.
* On Friday, LOLC Finance was the biggest drag on
the index, dropping 3.9%.
* Sri Lanka Telecom PLC soared 21.2%.
* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 117.4
million shares on Friday, from 75.8 million shares in the
previous session.
* Equity market turnover was 2.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees
($6.49 million), according to exchange data.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
purchasing 54 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors
were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.34 billion rupees,
data showed.
* For a report on global markets, click
($1 = 362.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)