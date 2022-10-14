Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials, banks weigh

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks, although a surge in Sri Lanka Telecom Plc blunted losses.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.6% lower at 9,093.37. For the week, the index gained 0.5%, its first weekly gain in three.

* The index has declined around 25% this year as the nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

* Reuters reported that the Paris Club creditor nations last month reached out to China and India seeking to coordinate closely on Sri Lanka's debt talks, but were still awaiting a reply.

* On Friday, LOLC Finance was the biggest drag on the index, dropping 3.9%.

* Sri Lanka Telecom PLC soared 21.2%.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 117.4 million shares on Friday, from 75.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Equity market turnover was 2.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.49 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 54 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.34 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 362.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)