Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLTL.N0000   LK0312N00005

SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC

(SLTL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
55.30 LKR   +9.29%
07:25aSri Lankan shares slip as industrials, banks weigh
RE
09/28Sri Lanka Telecom : US Ambassador Chung visits South Asia's First Submarine Cable Depot, a joint venture between SLT-MOBITEL and IOCPL.
PU
08/23Sri Lankan shares fall as telecom, industrials slide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials, banks weigh

10/14/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks, although a surge in Sri Lanka Telecom Plc blunted losses.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.6% lower at 9,093.37. For the week, the index gained 0.5%, its first weekly gain in three.

* The index has declined around 25% this year as the nation grapples with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

* Reuters reported that the Paris Club creditor nations last month reached out to China and India seeking to coordinate closely on Sri Lanka's debt talks, but were still awaiting a reply.

* On Friday, LOLC Finance was the biggest drag on the index, dropping 3.9%.

* Sri Lanka Telecom PLC soared 21.2%.

* Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 117.4 million shares on Friday, from 75.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Equity market turnover was 2.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.49 million), according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 54 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.34 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 362.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOLC FINANCE PLC 9.86% 7.8 End-of-day quote.-61.00%
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC 9.29% 55.3 End-of-day quote.42.53%
All news about SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
07:25aSri Lankan shares slip as industrials, banks weigh
RE
09/28Sri Lanka Telecom : US Ambassador Chung visits South Asia's First Submarine Cable Depot, a..
PU
08/23Sri Lankan shares fall as telecom, industrials slide
RE
08/19Sri Lankan shares rise on telecom boost, mark weekly decline
RE
08/08Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
08/08Sri Lanka Telecom : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2022
PU
06/21SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/12SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT denies reports of Asset Sale
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 102 B 280 M 280 M
Net income 2021 12 155 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2021 44 086 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,76x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 99 809 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 032
Free-Float 2,45%
Chart SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC
Duration : Period :
Sri Lanka Telecom PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. A. Kiththi Perera Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer
Lalith M. Seneviratne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sanjeewa Samaranayake Group Chief Financial Officer
A. Rohan H. Fernando Chairman
M. B. P. Fernandez Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI LANKA TELECOM PLC42.53%273
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-31.33%152 870
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.94%136 208
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.16%91 624
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.77%85 282
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.88%54 879