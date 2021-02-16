Sri Trang Agro Industry : Schedule for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, dividend payment and issuance of debentures
02/16/2021 | 08:23am EST
16 February 2021
Re:
Schedule for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, dividend payment and issuance of debentures
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand / The Singapore Exchange
The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2021 of Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited(the "Company"), held on 16 February 2021, has resolved the significant resolutions which can be summarized as follows:
1. Approved theCompany's financial statementsand audit report by certified public accountant for year 2020 ended 31 December 2020
2. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder the dividend payment from the performance results of the Company for the year 2020 to the shareholders of Baht 2.25 per share, totaling Baht 3,456 million. The Company paid an interim dividend at Baht 0.50 per share, totaling Baht 768 million on 9 December 2020, therefore, the Company still has dividends to be paid to shareholders of Baht 1.75 million, totaling Baht 2,688 million. It will be paid from the portion of net profit after deduction of net loss carried forward for five years up to the present accounting period whereby individual shareholders shall not be entitled to a tax credit.
If the proposed dividend is approved by the shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors has fixed 16 April 2021 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive a dividend.
Shareholders who hold shares of the Company through direct securities accounts withthe Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") ("Depositors") or persons with shares standing to the credit of their securities accounts with the Depository Agents at 5.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on 16 April 2021 will be entitled to receive the dividend for the year 2020.
The annual dividend for the year 2020 will be paid on 29 April 2021.
3. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder the re-election of
1.
Gen Thanasorn Pongarna
Director / Independent Director
2.
Mr. Viyavood Sincharoenkul
Director
3.
Mr. Veerasith Sinchareonkul
Director
4.
Mr. Lee Paul Sumade
Director
the retiring directors, to hold office for another term.
4. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder to increase the number of directors of the Company from 12 to 13 and elect Mr. Thanatip Upatising to be the Company's new independent director.
5. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder the remuneration of directors for the year 2021 with the details as follows:
Chairman of the Board
Baht 85,000 / person / month
Directors of the Company
Baht 65,000 / person / month
Chairman of the Audit Committee
Baht 85,000 / person / month
Audit Committee Member
Baht 75,000 / person / month
Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee allowance
Baht 10,000 person / time
Directors of the Company and Audit Committee Member allowance
Baht 7,500 person / time
6. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder the appointment of the following persons:
1. Mr. Supachai Phanyawattano, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 3930, or
2. Ms. Krongkaew Limkittikul, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5874, or
3. Mr. Natthawut Santipet, Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 5730
of EY Office Limited to be the auditor of the Company for the year 2021 and approved the auditing fee for the year 2021 totaling not exceeding Baht 6,100,000 which similar to last year.
7. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder to approve to increase Baht 5,000 million for issuance and offering for sale of debentures, total amount is not exceeding Baht 10,000 million.
Type:
All types and all kinds of debentures, with and/or without debentureholders' name registered, subordinated and/or unsubordinated, securedand/or unsecured, withand/or without debenture holders'representative, amortization and/or bullet repayment, depending on market condition at the time of each issuance and offering
Amount:
Adding Baht 5,000 million (Five Billion Baht Only) from the previous balance, total amount is not exceeding Baht 10,000 million (Ten Billion Baht Only) (or its equivalent in any other currency) at the date of issuance, with one time and/or several times offering. The amount of debentures that have matured will count as the amount of debentures that can be issued and offered (Revolving)
Tenor:
As per conditions at each issuance, depending on market conditions at the time of issuance
Interest rate:
Depending on market conditions at the time of issuance
Offering:
To offer domestically and/or foreign for one time or several times through a public offering and/or private placement and/or offer to high net worth investors and/or offer to domestic and/or foreign institutional investors in full or partial amount
Early redemption:
Debenture holders and/or the Company may have or may not have right for early redemption of debentures depending on terms and conditions at each issuance.
8. Approved 2 March 2021 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Depositors or persons with shares standing to the credit of their securities accounts with Depository Agents at 5.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on 2 March 2021 may exercise their voting rights in respect of the number of shares credited to their securities accounts through CDP.
9.
Resolved to convene the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 2 April 2021 at 1.30 p.m. at Grand Convention Hall A, 8th floor, Lee Gardens Plaza Hotel, 29 Prachathipat Road, Hat Yai, Songkhla with the following agenda items:
Agenda Item 1
To consider and certify the minutes of the 2020 Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders, held on 23 June 2020
Agenda Item 2
To acknowledge the performance results of the Board of Directors of
the Company for the year 2020 and to consider and approve the
audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31
December 2020
Agenda Item 3
To consider and approve the dividend payment of the Company for the
year 2020 and acknowledge the 2020 interim dividend payment
Agenda Item 4
To consider and approve the election of directors to replace the
directors who retire by rotation
Agenda Item 5
To consider and approve to increase the number of director of the
Company and the election of new Director
Agenda Item 6
To consider and approve the determination of remuneration of
directors for the year 2021
Agenda Item 7
To consider and approve the appointment of the auditor and
determination of auditing fee for the year 2021
Agenda Item 8
To consider and approve to increase Baht 5,000 million for issuance
and offering for sale of debentures, total amount is not exceeding Baht
