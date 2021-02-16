Sri Trang Agro Industry : Schedule for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, dividend payment and issuance of debentures

2. Approved and agreed to propose to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholder the dividend payment from the performance results of the Company for the year 2020 to the shareholders of Baht 2.25 per share, totaling Baht 3,456 million. The Company paid an interim dividend at Baht 0.50 per share, totaling Baht 768 million on 9 December 2020, therefore, the Company still has dividends to be paid to shareholders of Baht 1.75 million, totaling Baht 2,688 million. It will be paid from the portion of net profit after deduction of net loss carried forward for five years up to the present accounting period whereby individual shareholders shall not be entitled to a tax credit.

If the proposed dividend is approved by the shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors has fixed 16 April 2021 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive a dividend.

Shareholders who hold shares of the Company through direct securities accounts with the Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") ("Depositors") or persons with shares standing to the credit of their securities accounts with the Depository Agents at 5.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on 16 April 2021 will be entitled to receive the dividend for the year 2020.