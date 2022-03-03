Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STA   TH0254A10Z06

SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Trang Agro Industry Public : Distribution of the invitation letter to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company's website

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 17:08:38
Headline
Distribution of the invitation letter to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company's website
Symbol
STA
Source
STA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Agro-Industry pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02/18Sri Trang-Agro Industry's Attributable Profit Slips 70.7% in Q4 2021; Shares Fall 5%
MT
02/17SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Schedule for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of sharehold..
PU
02/17Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
02/17Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Proposes Annual Dividend for the Full Ye..
CI
02/08SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Me..
PU
02/04SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Appointment of Corporate Governance Committee and Sustain..
PU
02/04Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Announces Appointment of Corporate Gover..
CI
01/27SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Disclosure of the presentation of the Extraordinary Gener..
PU
01/27SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
2021SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPA : STA) dropped from SET 50 Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 3 785 M 3 785 M
Net income 2022 9 152 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 10 784 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,45x
Yield 2022 9,06%
Capitalization 40 704 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 280
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,50 THB
Average target price 39,07 THB
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Veerasith Sincharoenkul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viyavood Sincharoenkul Chairman
Rattapong Laparojkit Group Manager-Technical & Engineering
Phanlert Wangsuphadilok Group Manager-Technical & Engineering
Chalermpop Khanjan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.52%1 252
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-11.52%26 670
MICHELIN (CGDE)-17.34%23 596
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-23.12%5 268
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-28.66%4 287
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.-10.18%3 754