Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STA   TH0254A10Z06

SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Trang Agro Industry Public : Distribution of the invitation letter to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on Company's website

12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
23 Dec 2021 17:11:55
Headline
Distribution of the invitation letter to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on Company's website
Symbol
STA
Source
STA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Agro-Industry pcl published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:27aSRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Distribution of the invitation letter to the Extraordinar..
PU
12/01SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Schedule for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareho..
PU
11/09Approved financial statements, the interim dividend payment and reappointment of Audit ..
PU
11/08Sri Trang-Agro Logs Higher Q3 Profit as Revenue Soars 73%; Shares Jump 9%
MT
11/08Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
11/08Approved financial statements, the interim dividend payment and reappointment of Audit ..
PU
11/08Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend Payment for the ..
CI
10/26Singapore Shares End Higher; Nippecraft Climbs 4% on Deal to Sell Factory Building in S..
MT
10/26Sri Trang-Agro Bags License to Cultivate Hemp
MT
10/25SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Receiving a license for hemp cultivation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 B 3 524 M 3 524 M
Net income 2021 16 934 M 504 M 504 M
Net Debt 2021 18 141 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,74x
Yield 2021 13,4%
Capitalization 46 464 M 1 380 M 1 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 280
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,25 THB
Average target price 39,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Veerasith Sincharoenkul Chief Executive Officer
Viyavood Sincharoenkul Chairman
Rattapong Laparojkit Group Manager-Technical & Engineering
Phanlert Wangsuphadilok Group Manager-Technical & Engineering
Chalermpop Khanjan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.15%1 380
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION45.51%30 370
MICHELIN (CGDE)35.06%28 686
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.150.17%6 947
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY84.51%5 842
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ14.02%5 185