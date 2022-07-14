Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STA   TH0254A10Z06

SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
20.20 THB   -0.98%
07:24aSRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/07SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 87 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
07/05SRI TRANG AGRO INDUSTRY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KS
PU
Sri Trang Agro Industry Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Agro-Industry pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
