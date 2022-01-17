Log in
    STGT   TH9829010Z03

SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STGT)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : Notification of the Resignation of Director

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
Date/Time
17 Jan 2022 18:04:17
Headline
Notification of the Resignation of Director
Symbol
STGT
Source
STGT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 49 949 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
Net income 2021 25 986 M 786 M 786 M
Net cash 2021 17 153 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 16,0%
Capitalization 86 614 M 2 610 M 2 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 30,25 THB
Average target price 31,42 THB
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Managers and Directors
Jarinya Jirojkul CEO, Director, Manager-Quality Control, R&D
Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak Chief Financial Officer & Director
Weerakorn Ongsakul Chairman
Unakorn Phruithithada Independent Director
Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%2 610
COLOPLAST A/S-13.78%32 412
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.94%6 056
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED5.45%5 960
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-0.87%4 644
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-9.65%4 483