  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGT   TH9829010Z03

SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STGT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
16.80 THB   -1.18%
06/20SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in the United States of America
PU
06/14SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/10SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 598 M 781 M 781 M
Net income 2022 3 672 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2022 6 459 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 48 103 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,80 THB
Average target price 21,22 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jarinya Jirojkul CEO, Director, Manager-Quality Control, R&D
Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak Chief Financial Officer & Director
Weerakorn Ongsakul Chairman
Unakorn Phruithithada Independent Director
Bundit Boonyapan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-44.46%1 361
COLOPLAST A/S-34.39%22 881
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-19.22%4 559
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-35.01%2 536
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-50.79%2 192
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-16.30%2 018