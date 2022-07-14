Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    STGT   TH9829010Z03

SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STGT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
16.20 THB   -3.57%
07:24aSRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/11SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : New shares of STGT to be traded on July 14, 2022
PU
07/08SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to employee stock option program (F53-5) under STGT ESOP
PU
Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 598 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2022 3 672 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2022 6 459 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 46 416 M 1 284 M 1 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,20 THB
Average target price 21,22 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jarinya Jirojkul CEO, Director, Manager-Quality Control, R&D
Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak Chief Financial Officer & Director
Weerakorn Ongsakul Chairman
Unakorn Phruithithada Independent Director
Bundit Boonyapan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-46.45%1 284
COLOPLAST A/S-28.90%23 548
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-2.88%5 502
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-38.97%2 373
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-9.64%2 170
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-53.58%2 048