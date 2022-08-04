Log in
    STGT   TH9829010Z03

SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STGT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-02
16.60 THB   -0.60%
06:52aSRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 2 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/03SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/27SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Report on the Utilization of Increased Capital from the Initial Public Offering (IPO) and the Offering of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares under STGT ESOP ended of 30 June 2022
PU
Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Philippines

08/04/2022 | 08:48am EDT
No. STGT.CS 014/2022

4 August 2022

Subject:

The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Philippines

Attention:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand / Singapore Exchange

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that the Company has established a new subsidiary in Philippines for supporting the business expansion of the Company. The details are as follows:

Company Name

:

SRI TRANG GLOVES PHILIPPINES INC. ("STGP")

Objectives of establishment

:

Distribution of gloves

Registered Capital and Paid-up

: Registered Capital of PhP 104,662,400 and Paid-up Capital of

Capital

PhP 10,470,100, divided into 104,701 common shares, with a par

value of PhP 100 each.

Shareholding Structure

:

The Company holds 99.99% shares.

Source of Fund

:

Cash from operation of the Company

Board of Directors' Structure

: 4 directors, namely (1) Mr. Veerasith Sinchareonkul (2) Mr. Kitichai

Sincharoenkul (3) Ms. Thanawan Sa-Ngiamsak (4) Mr. Chia Chee

Ping

In this regard, the establishment of a new subsidiary in Philippines is not classified as a connected transaction but it is classified as an asset acquisition transaction which its calculation value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets B.E. (2004) (including any amendment thereto). However, this transaction is also classified as an acquisition of investment in other company which causes other company to become a subsidiary of the listed company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Miss Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak)

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
