Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Philippines

No. STGT.CS 014/2022

4 August 2022 Subject: The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Philippines Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand / Singapore Exchange

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that the Company has established a new subsidiary in Philippines for supporting the business expansion of the Company. The details are as follows:

Company Name : SRI TRANG GLOVES PHILIPPINES INC. ("STGP") Objectives of establishment : Distribution of gloves Registered Capital and Paid-up : Registered Capital of PhP 104,662,400 and Paid-up Capital of Capital PhP 10,470,100, divided into 104,701 common shares, with a par value of PhP 100 each. Shareholding Structure : The Company holds 99.99% shares. Source of Fund : Cash from operation of the Company Board of Directors' Structure : 4 directors, namely (1) Mr. Veerasith Sinchareonkul (2) Mr. Kitichai Sincharoenkul (3) Ms. Thanawan Sa-Ngiamsak (4) Mr. Chia Chee Ping

In this regard, the establishment of a new subsidiary in Philippines is not classified as a connected transaction but it is classified as an asset acquisition transaction which its calculation value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets B.E. (2004) (including any amendment thereto). However, this transaction is also classified as an acquisition of investment in other company which causes other company to become a subsidiary of the listed company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Miss Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak)

Director and Chief Financial Officer