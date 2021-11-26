Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGT   TH9829010Z03

SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STGT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Vietnam

11/26/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
26 Nov 2021 17:22:42
Headline
The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Vietnam
Symbol
STGT
Source
STGT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:30aSRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Vietnam
PU
11/09Sri Trang Gloves Books Higher Profit, Revenue in Q3
MT
11/08Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend Payment, Payable on Dec..
CI
11/08Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
11/08Notification on Resolution of Board of Directors' Meeting No.9/2021 Regarding the Inter..
PU
10/07SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Sets Up Distribution Unit in Indonesia
MT
10/07ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :The Establishment of New Subsidiary in Indonesia
PU
10/07Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary i..
CI
10/06Factbox-How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains
RE
08/31Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49 949 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
Net income 2021 25 986 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2021 17 153 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,08x
Yield 2021 17,3%
Capitalization 80 171 M 2 399 M 2 388 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,00 THB
Average target price 31,42 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jarinya Jirojkul CEO, Director, Manager-Quality Control, R&D
Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak Chief Financial Officer & Director
Weerakorn Ongsakul Chairman
Unakorn Phruithithada Independent Director
Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-26.32%2 399
COLOPLAST A/S18.01%35 208
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-36.19%6 484
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.55%4 871
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-63.24%4 258
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-57.74%4 143