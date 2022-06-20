Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGT   TH9829010Z03

SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STGT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-16
17.00 THB   +5.59%
07:14aSRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in the United States of America
PU
06/14SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/10SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Trang Gloves Thailand Public : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in the United States of America

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. STGT.CS 009/2022

20 June 2022

Subject:

The Establishment of New Subsidiary in the United States of America

Attention:

President

Stock Exchange of Thailand / Singapore Exchange

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that the Company has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States of America for supporting the business expansion of the Company. The details are as follows:

Company Name

:

Sri Trang Responsible Gloves Supply, Inc. ("STRG")

Objectives of Establishment

:

Distribution of gloves

Authorized Capital and Paid-up

: Authorized Capital of USD 1,000,000, and Paid-up Capital of

Capital

USD 500,000, divided into 5,000 ordinary shares, with a par

value of USD 1 each

Shareholding Structure

:

The Company holds 100% shares.

Source of Fund

:

Cash from operation of the Company

Board of Directors' Structure

: 4 directors, namely (1) Mr. Chia Chee Ping (2) Mr. Vitanath

Sincharoenkul (3) Ms. Jarinya Jirojkul and (4) Ms. Thanawan Sa-

Ngiamsak

In this regard, the establishment of a new subsidiary in the United States of America is not classified as a connected transaction but it is classified as an asset acquisition transaction which its calculation value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets B.E. (2004) (including any amendment thereto). However, this transaction is also classified as an acquisition of investment in other company which causes other company to become a subsidiary of the listed company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Miss Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak)

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) pcl published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aSRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : The Establishment of New Subsidiary in the United State..
PU
06/14SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivati..
PU
06/10SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants iss..
PU
06/09SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 71 Derivative warrants is..
PU
06/02SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 71 Derivati..
PU
06/02SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 8 Derivativ..
PU
05/25SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : STGT08C2212A to be traded on May 26, 2022
PU
05/24SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension..
PU
05/24SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : STGT13C2210A to be traded on May 25, 2022
PU
05/23SRI TRANG GLOVES THAILAND PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27 598 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2022 3 672 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2022 6 459 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 48 675 M 1 380 M 1 380 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,00 THB
Average target price 21,22 THB
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jarinya Jirojkul CEO, Director, Manager-Quality Control, R&D
Thanawan Sa-ngiamsak Chief Financial Officer & Director
Weerakorn Ongsakul Chairman
Unakorn Phruithithada Independent Director
Bundit Boonyapan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-43.80%1 380
COLOPLAST A/S-34.39%22 552
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-19.22%4 576
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-35.33%2 515
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-50.79%2 190
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-61.00%1 838