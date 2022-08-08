Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNNP   THA385010006

SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SNNP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-04
15.70 THB    0.00%
08:05aSRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Payment of Interim Dividend
PU
07/18SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital Increase from IPO
PU
07/18SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Resignation of director and appointment of director to replace the resigned director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Srinanaporn Marketing Public : Payment of Interim Dividend

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Headline:

Payment of Interim Dividend

Security Symbol:

SNNP

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

08-Aug-2022

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

22-Aug-2022

Ex-dividend date

19-Aug-2022

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.18

Par value (baht)

0.50

Payment date

06-Sep-2022

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2022 to

30-Jun-2022

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mr. Supachoke Bumrungpun) Acting Chief Financial Officer Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Srinanaporn Marketing pcl published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07/18SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital Increase from IPO
PU
07/18SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Resignation of director and appointment of director to repl..
PU
07/18Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/29THE EXECUTIVE TALK BY SHAREINVESTOR : Srinanaporn PCL (SET: SNNP)
AQ
05/09Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
03/31SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Changing of CFO and Chief Accountant
PU
03/31SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC : Appointment of the Company's Senior Management
PU
03/31Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited Appoints Chayut Leehacharoenkul to Vice Ch..
CI
03/31Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 5 064 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 475 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2022 226 M 6,30 M 6,30 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 15 072 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 609
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Srinanaporn Marketing Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,70 THB
Average target price 19,78 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wiwat Kraipisitkul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chayut Leehacharoenkul Director, Chief Accounting & Finance Officer
Supachok Bamrungpan Director-Accounting & Finance
Niwat Kanjanaphumin Chairman
Vira Chuengcharoensuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRINANAPORN MARKETING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED31.93%421
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.37%330 406
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.83%87 401
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.39%46 554
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY22.44%46 392
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.65%46 040