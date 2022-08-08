Srinanaporn Marketing Public : Payment of Interim Dividend

|
Headline:
Payment of Interim Dividend
Security Symbol:
SNNP
Announcement Details
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject
Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution
08-Aug-2022
Type of dividend payment
Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive dividends
22-Aug-2022
Ex-dividend date
19-Aug-2022
Payment for
Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)
0.18
Par value (baht)
0.50
Payment date
06-Sep-2022
Paid from
Operating period from 01-Jan-2022 to
30-Jun-2022
The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.
Signature _________________
(Mr. Supachoke Bumrungpun) Acting Chief Financial Officer Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
