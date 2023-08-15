Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in the financial services. The Company's segments include Hire-purchase, Personal loan and Asset management. The Company is focused on providing deposits, corporate lending, projects lending, consumers lending, car for cash and house for cash, bond representative service. The Company offers hire purchase loans for new motorcycles, non-secured personal loans and Nano finance loans. The Company provides debt collection service and provides loans secured by houses, land, townhouses and condominiums and all kinds of old vehicles, including motorcycles, commercial cars, trucks, public buses, vehicles for agricultural purposes, such as tractors and rice harvesters, and four-wheel cars by hire purchase contract and motorcycle for cash and insurance service agent. It provides debt collection service and the purchase of distressed assets from financial institutions for management.

Sector Consumer Lending