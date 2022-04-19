Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAWAD   TH5456010Y00

SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAWAD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-17
53.75 THB   +1.42%
07:24aSRISAWAD PUBLIC : Notification of Acquisition of Investment in Subsidiary (Amended)
PU
04/18SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SAWA19C2209A to be traded on April 19, 2022
PU
04/12SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Notification of Acquisition of Investment in Subsidiary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Srisawad Public : Notification of Acquisition of Investment in Subsidiary (Amended)

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
19 Apr 2022 17:52:08
Headline
Notification of Acquisition of Investment in Subsidiary (Amended)
Symbol
SAWAD
Source
SAWAD
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Srisawad Corporation pcl published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:24aSRISAWAD PUBLIC : Notification of Acquisition of Investment in Subsidiary (Amended)
PU
04/18SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SAWA19C2209A to be traded on April 19, 2022
PU
04/12SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Notification of Acquisition of Investment in Subsidiary
PU
04/12SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SAWA01C2209A to be traded on April 18, 2022
PU
03/31SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Publication of the invitation letter of AGM 2022 and Guidelines on How t..
PU
03/30SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 76 Derivative warrants issue..
PU
03/02SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Notification of Increase in Investment in SWP Asset Management Co., Ltd.
PU
02/28SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting, Dividend Payment . AGM 20..
PU
02/28Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021, Payabl..
CI
02/28Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 704 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2022 5 066 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2022 20 569 M 610 M 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 73 807 M 2 190 M 2 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,82x
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 53,75 THB
Average target price 71,26 THB
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chatchai Kaewbootta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wanaporn Pornkitipong Vice President-Accounting and Finance Department
Sukont Kanjana-Huttakit Chairman
Vinai Vittavasgarnvej Vice Chairman
Phanu Kerdlaropphon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.96%2 190
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.03%57 611
ORIX CORPORATION-0.49%21 486
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-13.71%20 263
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED39.21%7 799
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-11.80%6 942