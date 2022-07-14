Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAWAD   TH5456010Y00

SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SAWAD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
46.50 THB   -1.59%
07:24aSRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07:14aSRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/12SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Srisawad Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Srisawad Corporation pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:24aSRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07:14aSRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/12SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issue..
PU
07/11SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ
PU
07/08SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
07/07SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issue..
PU
07/07SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 87 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
07/05SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 8 Derivative warrants issued..
PU
07/04SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Publication of the minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehold..
PU
07/01SRISAWAD PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issue..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 380 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2022 4 885 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2022 23 298 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 63 852 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,40x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Srisawad Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 46,50 THB
Average target price 66,58 THB
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chatchai Kaewbootta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wanaporn Pornkitipong Vice President-Accounting and Finance Department
Sukont Kanjana-Huttakit Chairman
Vinai Vittavasgarnvej Vice Chairman
Phanu Kerdlaropphon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRISAWAD CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-24.70%1 766
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-15.75%44 510
ORIX CORPORATION-2.02%19 913
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-35.29%15 055
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED20.40%6 461
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-62.37%5 449