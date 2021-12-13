SRJ Technologies : to acquire STATS(UK) Limited

The Acquisition supplements SRJ's business with a global energy business with a portfolio of disruptive technologies that are well positioned to capitalise on global energy market growth and the transition to green energy.

SRJ's acquisition of STATS, a market leader in the provision of innovative, technology-led pressurised pipeline integrity solutions, including its BISEP® and Tecno Plug® products, will accelerate SRJ's strategic priorities in the asset integrity market. SRJ will leverage the global presence of STATS to exploit cross-selling opportunities of SRJ's disruptive products and technologies, whilst also looking to capture the

significant growth opportunities in the energy transition sector with its broader range of asset integrity solutions.

A group structure chart of the Combined Group on Completion is set out in Appendix 1.

The Company has undertaken legal and financial due diligence enquiries into the assets, liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses, and prospects of STATS, to enable the board of the Company to be satisfied that the Acquisition is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In particular, the Company and its advisers have reviewed materials relating to STATS and its subsidiaries, including corporate records and information disclosed by STATS to the Company, audited historical financial information and unaudited financial information and information maintained on public registers.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company also intends to:

undertake a fully underwritten offer of CDIs to raise A$142 million to fund the cash component of the purchase price for STATS and provide working capital for the Combined Group post-completion ( Offer ), with Morgans Corporate Limited (AFSL 235407) appointed as lead manager and underwriter;

apply to ASX for re-admission of its CDIs to trading on ASX; and

re-admission of its CDIs to trading on ASX; and appoint Leigh Howarth (current CEO of STATS) as an Executive Director of the Company.

The Acquisition is unanimously endorsed and supported by the board of the Company.

1. About STATS

STATS is a private company limited by shares based in Scotland and incorporated on 16 February 1998.

STATS is a market leader in the provision of innovative, technology-led pressurised pipeline integrity solutions that provide leak-tight double block and bleed pipeline isolation, facilitating the safe and efficient maintenance and repair of critical pipeline infrastructure for the global energy industry - on land, offshore and subsea pipelines.

