929,950 Equity Shares of SRM Contractors Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Details:

Sanjay Mehta, Ashley Mehta and Puneet Pal Singh are the Promoters of our Company in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, in terms of Regulation 14(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the said Promoters have complied with the requirement of minimum promoter?s contribution in this Issue and in terms of Regulation 16(1)(a) the following Equity Shares are locked in for a period of 3 years pursuant to the Issue.



The shareholding of the Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted Post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of 1 year from the date of Allotment.



50% Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked-in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment and the remaining 50% shall be locked-in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.