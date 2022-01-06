Srp Groupe :
Half-year report on liquidity contract
PRESS RELEASE
January 6, 2022
Half-Year report on liquidity Contract
La Plaine Saint Denis, January 6, 2022 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31
st, 2021:
162,891 shares
203,631 euros
As a reminder, as of May 20
th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:
172,558 shares
146,195 euros
Over the six-month period starting July 1
st, 2021 and ending December 31 st, 2021, the following transactions were executed:
1,121 purchase transactions
990 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volumes were:
Purchase : 799,105 shares and 2,086,036 euros
Sale : 751,525 shares and 1,994,437 euros
ABOUT showroomprive.com
Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.
Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.
For more information:
https://www.showroomprivegroup.com
Contacts
PURCHASE
SALE
Date
Number of purchase transactions
Shares purchased
Number of purchase transactions
Shares purchased
Number of purchase transactions
Shares purchased
Total
1121
799105
2086035,98
990
751525
1994436,815
01/07/2021
0
0
0
15
10200
35590,5
02/07/2021
6
5200
17998
15
8005
28363,25
05/07/2021
15
13101
45840,485
14
10200
36948,5
06/07/2021
11
8400
29105
5
4700
16578
07/07/2021
12
7200
24406
2
1100
3811,5
08/07/2021
21
12000
39448
0
0
0
09/07/2021
1
1100
3492,5
6
5710
18513,15
12/07/2021
8
3385
10718,99
1
1
3,23
13/07/2021
6
4501
14350,705
5
2001
6478,205
14/07/2021
2
1501
4788,21
8
6001
19353,21
15/07/2021
19
12117
37887,425
1
1
3,185
16/07/2021
17
10000
30547,34
8
7000
21730
19/07/2021
6
5500
16420
0
0
0
20/07/2021
21
10610
31412,45
15
8007
24035,67
21/07/2021
1
1
2,975
19
13001
39672,975
22/07/2021
1
1
3,225
15
11501
37623,225
23/07/2021
2
1001
3213,31
8
9001
29838,31
26/07/2021
2
1000
3340
10
10200
35211
27/07/2021
12
7200
24826,5
2
125
441,875
28/07/2021
11
7200
24392,5
6
3601
12765,545
29/07/2021
0
0
0
15
10200
35743
30/07/2021
9
15300
47596
14
12700
40778
02/08/2021
25
15918
50588,75
7
7200
24156
03/08/2021
10
6000
18676
11
4600
14543
04/08/2021
33
8088
24673,96
2
2300
7182,5
05/08/2021
5
7200
21710,5
6
5000
15220
06/08/2021
3
2300
6962,5
6
6200
19118,5
09/08/2021
8
3700
11138
5
2326
7112,71
10/08/2021
7
5200
15642
2
1100
3371,5
11/08/2021
10
6400
19300
7
5200
15895
12/08/2021
6
2200
6578
5
2300
6952,5
13/08/2021
9
3104
9228,82
4
969
2905,535
16/08/2021
9
7200
21214
0
0
0
17/08/2021
7
3500
10045,5
21
12000
35080
18/08/2021
3
2300
6692
10
10560
31298,3
19/08/2021
21
12200
35638
0
0
0
20/08/2021
1
1000
2900
10
10000
29357,5
23/08/2021
3
2300
6749,5
16
9500
28475
24/08/2021
6
3400
10228,5
7
7500
22835
25/08/2021
1
1100
3311
5
5200
15943
26/08/2021
12
8800
26698,5
1
1100
3399
27/08/2021
12
5100
15220,5
2
1100
3316,5
30/08/2021
10
8300
25030
19
7200
21955,5
31/08/2021
8
8800
26492,5
7
5400
16439
01/09/2021
1
2000
6090
12
9200
28121,5
02/09/2021
13
10800
33279,635
8
7200
22639,5
03/09/2021
19
10300
30995
4
4100
12471
06/09/2021
1
1100
3294,5
2
2600
7912
07/09/2021
6
4800
14391,5
2
1100
3338,5
08/09/2021
19
10700
31357
6
5200
15330
09/09/2021
19
9700
27877
4
2500
7212,5
10/09/2021
20
11500
32432
0
0
0
13/09/2021
14
9400
25898,5
12
5600
15768
14/09/2021
3
1100
3014
16
11300
31678
15/09/2021
6
7000
19206
3
1100
3085,5
16/09/2021
5
5500
14937,5
20
12200
33630,5
17/09/2021
0
0
0
12
7101
19867,76
20/09/2021
22
12200
33398,385
3
2000
5510
21/09/2021
0
0
0
16
10000
27381
22/09/2021
0
0
0
9
7300
20158
23/09/2021
0
0
0
11
10200
29126
24/09/2021
5
4300
12158
3
2300
6618,5
27/09/2021
4
2734
7654,2
9
3700
10577,5
28/09/2021
9
7200
19876
0
0
0
29/09/2021
8
6100
16532,5
5
5200
14251
30/09/2021
22
16800
44513,5
6
7000
19044,5
01/10/2021
12
9600
24495
21
17100
44487
04/10/2021
16
14000
35547,5
0
0
0
05/10/2021
0
0
0
16
15200
38753
06/10/2021
19
15200
38134,5
0
0
0
07/10/2021
1
1100
2684
6
5204
12973,12
08/10/2021
3
2300
5720,5
13
6000
15300,5
11/10/2021
13
7200
17770
4
2445
6116,025
12/10/2021
2
2100
5165,5
12
7200
17997
13/10/2021
2
1100
2750
9
12700
32615,5
14/10/2021
12
12793
32395,255
7
8700
22372,5
15/10/2021
0
0
0
8
10200
26449
18/10/2021
16
20000
52546,5
12
10900
29799
19/10/2021
11
8001
20468,04
3
2300
5998
20/10/2021
8
5401
13164,56
4
1001
2562,56
21/10/2021
12
9100
21980
15
9400
22919,5
22/10/2021
24
19000
43106
6
1000
2305
25/10/2021
14
12001
24302,13
1
1
2,13
26/10/2021
4
3700
7439,5
5
5200
10693
27/10/2021
12
7200
14343,9
9
17400
35538
28/10/2021
8
7700
15421
6
10500
22170
29/10/2021
10
8700
18186,5
7
10200
21817,5
01/11/2021
1
1100
2315,5
10
11300
24416,5
02/11/2021
12
10200
21608
3
1100
2398
03/11/2021
11
10200
21157,5
12
10200
21670,255
04/11/2021
17
13400
27733,5
9
5000
10625,5
05/11/2021
1
1100
2255
11
4677
9721,815
08/11/2021
13
7300
14979,5
7
2305
4793,95
09/11/2021
7
2300
4674
16
21300
44480
10/11/2021
7
5200
10983,5
9
6100
12989,5
11/11/2021
11
8501
17957,13
1
1
2,13
12/11/2021
2
1001
2102,11
8
1734
3666,735
15/11/2021
5
3300
6976,5
12
11400
24657
16/11/2021
12
9200
19838
2
1320
2897,4
17/11/2021
9
2524
5376,64
1
1100
2365
18/11/2021
12
10200
21237
0
0
0
19/11/2021
2
1891
3807,955
12
10200
21185,5
22/11/2021
4
3700
7809,5
12
10900
23537,5
23/11/2021
11
7200
15476
0
0
0
24/11/2021
13
10153
21569,415
4
5101
10963,655
25/11/2021
12
5200
10918,5
12
4344
9206,5
26/11/2021
6
7100
14606
24
25200
56017,5
29/11/2021
20
14400
32440
7
7200
16606
30/11/2021
4
2300
5048
10
7562
16989,1
01/12/2021
9
7200
15512
5
3700
8232,5
02/12/2021
10
8500
17730
1
1000
2145
03/12/2021
2
1100
2271,5
4
2400
5028
06/12/2021
0
0
0
7
7200
15135,5
07/12/2021
0
0
0
13
7200
15385,5
08/12/2021
5
6200
13300,5
7
6300
13822,5
09/12/2021
6
7200
15267
0
0
0
10/12/2021
6
3701
7767,12
5
2201
4706,12
13/12/2021
11
7200
15042
0
0
0
14/12/2021
1
132
271,92
11
10200
21549,5
15/12/2021
14
9401
20199,155
16
12900
28289,5
16/12/2021
5
7200
15560,5
9
5200
11361,5
17/12/2021
8
5200
10972,5
12
7200
15657
20/12/2021
11
10200
22169
12
5200
11586
21/12/2021
8
7200
15548
1
204
441,66
22/12/2021
3
2201
4676,14
6
3701
7999,14
23/12/2021
6
6001
12762,18
4
2306
4980,98
24/12/2021
15
6041
12927,965
4
7
15,155
27/12/2021
7
6900
14550,5
4
3500
7415,25
28/12/2021
0
0
0
16
7200
15375,5
29/12/2021
10
7000
14847,5
0
0
0
30/12/2021
4
2100
4431
1
1100
2337,5
31/12/2021
1
1100
2326,5
6
5200
11155,5
Sales 2021
730 M
826 M
826 M
Net income 2021
18,3 M
20,7 M
20,7 M
Net cash 2021
29,7 M
33,6 M
33,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
259 M
293 M
293 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,31x
EV / Sales 2022
0,27x
Nbr of Employees
1 102
Free-Float
41,4%
