Srp Groupe : Half-year report on liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

January 6, 2022

Half-Year report on liquidity Contract

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 6, 2022 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2021:

162,891 shares

203,631 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2021 and ending December 31st, 2021, the following transactions were executed:

1,121 purchase transactions

990 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase : 799,105 shares and 2,086,036 euros

Sale : 751,525 shares and 1,994,437 euros

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73

PURCHASE SALE Date Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Number of purchase transactions Shares purchased Total 1121 799105 2086035,98 990 751525 1994436,815 01/07/2021 0 0 0 15 10200 35590,5 02/07/2021 6 5200 17998 15 8005 28363,25 05/07/2021 15 13101 45840,485 14 10200 36948,5 06/07/2021 11 8400 29105 5 4700 16578 07/07/2021 12 7200 24406 2 1100 3811,5 08/07/2021 21 12000 39448 0 0 0 09/07/2021 1 1100 3492,5 6 5710 18513,15 12/07/2021 8 3385 10718,99 1 1 3,23 13/07/2021 6 4501 14350,705 5 2001 6478,205 14/07/2021 2 1501 4788,21 8 6001 19353,21 15/07/2021 19 12117 37887,425 1 1 3,185 16/07/2021 17 10000 30547,34 8 7000 21730 19/07/2021 6 5500 16420 0 0 0 20/07/2021 21 10610 31412,45 15 8007 24035,67 21/07/2021 1 1 2,975 19 13001 39672,975 22/07/2021 1 1 3,225 15 11501 37623,225 23/07/2021 2 1001 3213,31 8 9001 29838,31 26/07/2021 2 1000 3340 10 10200 35211 27/07/2021 12 7200 24826,5 2 125 441,875 28/07/2021 11 7200 24392,5 6 3601 12765,545 29/07/2021 0 0 0 15 10200 35743 30/07/2021 9 15300 47596 14 12700 40778 02/08/2021 25 15918 50588,75 7 7200 24156 03/08/2021 10 6000 18676 11 4600 14543 04/08/2021 33 8088 24673,96 2 2300 7182,5 05/08/2021 5 7200 21710,5 6 5000 15220 06/08/2021 3 2300 6962,5 6 6200 19118,5 09/08/2021 8 3700 11138 5 2326 7112,71 10/08/2021 7 5200 15642 2 1100 3371,5 11/08/2021 10 6400 19300 7 5200 15895 12/08/2021 6 2200 6578 5 2300 6952,5 13/08/2021 9 3104 9228,82 4 969 2905,535 16/08/2021 9 7200 21214 0 0 0 17/08/2021 7 3500 10045,5 21 12000 35080 18/08/2021 3 2300 6692 10 10560 31298,3 19/08/2021 21 12200 35638 0 0 0 20/08/2021 1 1000 2900 10 10000 29357,5 23/08/2021 3 2300 6749,5 16 9500 28475 24/08/2021 6 3400 10228,5 7 7500 22835 25/08/2021 1 1100 3311 5 5200 15943 26/08/2021 12 8800 26698,5 1 1100 3399 27/08/2021 12 5100 15220,5 2 1100 3316,5 30/08/2021 10 8300 25030 19 7200 21955,5 31/08/2021 8 8800 26492,5 7 5400 16439 01/09/2021 1 2000 6090 12 9200 28121,5 02/09/2021 13 10800 33279,635 8 7200 22639,5 03/09/2021 19 10300 30995 4 4100 12471 06/09/2021 1 1100 3294,5 2 2600 7912 07/09/2021 6 4800 14391,5 2 1100 3338,5 08/09/2021 19 10700 31357 6 5200 15330 09/09/2021 19 9700 27877 4 2500 7212,5 10/09/2021 20 11500 32432 0 0 0 13/09/2021 14 9400 25898,5 12 5600 15768 14/09/2021 3 1100 3014 16 11300 31678 15/09/2021 6 7000 19206 3 1100 3085,5 16/09/2021 5 5500 14937,5 20 12200 33630,5 17/09/2021 0 0 0 12 7101 19867,76 20/09/2021 22 12200 33398,385 3 2000 5510 21/09/2021 0 0 0 16 10000 27381 22/09/2021 0 0 0 9 7300 20158 23/09/2021 0 0 0 11 10200 29126 24/09/2021 5 4300 12158 3 2300 6618,5 27/09/2021 4 2734 7654,2 9 3700 10577,5 28/09/2021 9 7200 19876 0 0 0 29/09/2021 8 6100 16532,5 5 5200 14251 30/09/2021 22 16800 44513,5 6 7000 19044,5 01/10/2021 12 9600 24495 21 17100 44487 04/10/2021 16 14000 35547,5 0 0 0 05/10/2021 0 0 0 16 15200 38753 06/10/2021 19 15200 38134,5 0 0 0 07/10/2021 1 1100 2684 6 5204 12973,12 08/10/2021 3 2300 5720,5 13 6000 15300,5 11/10/2021 13 7200 17770 4 2445 6116,025 12/10/2021 2 2100 5165,5 12 7200 17997 13/10/2021 2 1100 2750 9 12700 32615,5 14/10/2021 12 12793 32395,255 7 8700 22372,5 15/10/2021 0 0 0 8 10200 26449 18/10/2021 16 20000 52546,5 12 10900 29799 19/10/2021 11 8001 20468,04 3 2300 5998 20/10/2021 8 5401 13164,56 4 1001 2562,56 21/10/2021 12 9100 21980 15 9400 22919,5 22/10/2021 24 19000 43106 6 1000 2305 25/10/2021 14 12001 24302,13 1 1 2,13 26/10/2021 4 3700 7439,5 5 5200 10693 27/10/2021 12 7200 14343,9 9 17400 35538 28/10/2021 8 7700 15421 6 10500 22170 29/10/2021 10 8700 18186,5 7 10200 21817,5 01/11/2021 1 1100 2315,5 10 11300 24416,5 02/11/2021 12 10200 21608 3 1100 2398 03/11/2021 11 10200 21157,5 12 10200 21670,255 04/11/2021 17 13400 27733,5 9 5000 10625,5 05/11/2021 1 1100 2255 11 4677 9721,815 08/11/2021 13 7300 14979,5 7 2305 4793,95 09/11/2021 7 2300 4674 16 21300 44480 10/11/2021 7 5200 10983,5 9 6100 12989,5 11/11/2021 11 8501 17957,13 1 1 2,13 12/11/2021 2 1001 2102,11 8 1734 3666,735 15/11/2021 5 3300 6976,5 12 11400 24657 16/11/2021 12 9200 19838 2 1320 2897,4 17/11/2021 9 2524 5376,64 1 1100 2365 18/11/2021 12 10200 21237 0 0 0 19/11/2021 2 1891 3807,955 12 10200 21185,5 22/11/2021 4 3700 7809,5 12 10900 23537,5 23/11/2021 11 7200 15476 0 0 0 24/11/2021 13 10153 21569,415 4 5101 10963,655 25/11/2021 12 5200 10918,5 12 4344 9206,5 26/11/2021 6 7100 14606 24 25200 56017,5 29/11/2021 20 14400 32440 7 7200 16606 30/11/2021 4 2300 5048 10 7562 16989,1 01/12/2021 9 7200 15512 5 3700 8232,5 02/12/2021 10 8500 17730 1 1000 2145 03/12/2021 2 1100 2271,5 4 2400 5028 06/12/2021 0 0 0 7 7200 15135,5 07/12/2021 0 0 0 13 7200 15385,5 08/12/2021 5 6200 13300,5 7 6300 13822,5 09/12/2021 6 7200 15267 0 0 0 10/12/2021 6 3701 7767,12 5 2201 4706,12 13/12/2021 11 7200 15042 0 0 0 14/12/2021 1 132 271,92 11 10200 21549,5 15/12/2021 14 9401 20199,155 16 12900 28289,5 16/12/2021 5 7200 15560,5 9 5200 11361,5 17/12/2021 8 5200 10972,5 12 7200 15657 20/12/2021 11 10200 22169 12 5200 11586 21/12/2021 8 7200 15548 1 204 441,66 22/12/2021 3 2201 4676,14 6 3701 7999,14 23/12/2021 6 6001 12762,18 4 2306 4980,98 24/12/2021 15 6041 12927,965 4 7 15,155 27/12/2021 7 6900 14550,5 4 3500 7415,25 28/12/2021 0 0 0 16 7200 15375,5 29/12/2021 10 7000 14847,5 0 0 0 30/12/2021 4 2100 4431 1 1100 2337,5 31/12/2021 1 1100 2326,5 6 5200 11155,5

