  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SRP Groupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRP   FR0013006558

SRP GROUPE

(SRP)
  Report
11:25:05 2023-06-02 am EDT
1.392 EUR   +1.16%
02:40pSrp Groupe : Increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract with oddo bhf sca
AT
05/09Srp Groupe : Ordinary shareholders’ meeting on may 26, 2023 availability of shareholders’ meeting documents
AT
04/26Srp Groupe : Information on the convening of shareholders’ meetings
AT
Srp Groupe : INCREASE IN THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH ODDO BHF SCA

06/02/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
La Plaine Saint Denis, June 2, 2023 – Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in smart shopping, announces that it has increased the resources granted to Oddo BHF SCA under its annual liquidity contract. This increase is intended to ensure greater liquidity for the stock and to avoid any price shifts that are not justified beyond market trends.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), Showroomprivé has today increased by €475,000 the resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo BHF SCA.

After this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

- 352 578 (three hundred and fifty-two thousand five hundred and seventy-eight) shares

- 498 527.54 (four hundred and ninety-eight thousand five hundred and twenty-seven point fifty-four) euros

The €475,000 increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract is significant and is close to the ceiling authorised by the AMF, in accordance with the current regulations.

Upcoming information

H1 2023 revenue: July 26, 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "goal" or similar expressions. Although the Group appreciates that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and the Group's shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets authority) made or to be made by the Group (particularly those detailed in Chapter 4 of the Company's registration document). The Group makes no commitment to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed rapid growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of almost €950 million incl. VAT in 2022, and net revenue of €657 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communications
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier 
   
Anne-Charlotte Neau Julliard
anne-charlotte.neau-juillard@showroomprive.net		 Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

