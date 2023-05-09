Advanced search
    SRP   FR0013006558

SRP GROUPE

(SRP)
2023-05-09
1.394 EUR   -2.11%
10:25aSrp Groupe : Ordinary shareholders’ meeting on may 26, 2023 availability of shareholders’ meeting documents
AT
04/26Srp Groupe : Information on the convening of shareholders’ meetings
AT
04/21Global markets live: EssilorLuxottica, AT&T, Tesla, Credit Suisse, Sony...
MS
Srp Groupe : ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON MAY 26, 2023 AVAILABILITY OF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DOCUMENTS

05/09/2023
La Plaine Saint Denis, May 9, 2023 – Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, informs its shareholders about the upcoming convening of the shareholders' meetings of the company.

As indicated in its press release date March 31st, 2023, SRP Groupe's shareholders are invited to attend the additional ordinary shareholders' meeting which will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. 1 impasse du Pilier, 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis.

A notice of meeting (avis de réunion), including the agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors plans to submit to a vote of shareholders, and main instructions for attending, voting and exercising shareholder rights at the General Meeting on May 26, 2023, has been published on April 21, 2023 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) (bulletin n° 48 of April 21, 2023, announcement no. 2301047). 

This notice of meeting can be consulted online on the Company's website at https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/en/shareholders-meeting/. All the information concerning the General Meeting will also be available on this website.

The notice of meeting will be followed by a convening notice (avis de convocation), which will be published in the BALO and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting are available to shareholders at the registered office at 1 rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex France and on the company's website at https://www.showroomprivegroup.com/en/shareholders-meeting/ according to legal and regulatory requirements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements

include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations

with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements

may be identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “goal” or similar expressions. Although the Group believes that the

expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and the Group's shareholders are advised that

forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and

are generally beyond the control of the Group, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely

from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties

include those discussed or identified in filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets authority) made or

to be made by the Group (particularly those detailed in Chapter 4 of the Company's registration document). The Group makes no

commitment to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion.

Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and

six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed rapid growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of almost €950 million incl. VAT

in 2022, and net revenue of €657 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,000 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communications
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier 
   
Anne-Charlotte Neau Julliard
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		 Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
   

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGydYslvYZrKmW1pY5aYbGRjamplmWKWmWednJKdk8uUnWlklJxhZsidZnBqnW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/79891-ago-du-26-mai-2023-en.pdf

© 2023 ActusNews
