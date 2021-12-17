Srp Groupe : Showroomprivé strengthens its financial structure

PRESS RELEASE

17 December 2021

Showroomprivé strengthens its financial structure

Signing of a structured financing of €70m to refinance its existing debt and have additional financial ressources

La Plaine Saint Denis, 17 December 2021 – Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, announces its agreement with its bank partners to establish a Sustainability-linked syndicated facilities of €70m, aiming at refinancing the entire bank debt of €63m secured as part of the protocol signed on 29 April 2020 and strengthening the financial structure of the Group.

This agreement ends the conciliation period and is a testimony of the new profitable dynamic of the Group. This will provide the Group greater flexibility to pursue new value creative projects.

This Sustainability-linked syndicated facilities include am amortising credit line of €50m and a revolving credit facility (G&A facility) of €20m at a maximum. These credit lines matures in December 2026.

This financing include a financing cost reduction mechanism based on the performance of two ESG criteria.

This agreement has been signed today 17 December 2021 with Caisse d'Epargne as financing and ESG coordinator and a pool of 3 banking institutions ((CAIDF (Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Île-de-France), BNP Paribas, Société Générale) whom are already bank partners of Showroomprivé and are renewing confidence in the Group's outlook.

Rejoignez le Cercle des Actionnaires Showroomprivé et bénéficiez d'avantages exclusifs



EN CLIQUANT ICI

UPCOMING INFORMATION

Annual results 2021: 10 March 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release solely contains summary information and is not intended to be detailed. This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements relating to the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying hypotheses, statements with respect to plans, to objectives and to expectations relating to operations that are still to come, to future revenues and services, and statements with respect to future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “objective” or similar expressions. Even if the Group believes that the expectations reflected by such forward looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are advised of the fact that the information and forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally out of the control of the Group, which could imply that the effective results and events can differ significantly and in an unfavourable manner from those that are communicated, implied or indicated by this information and these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are advanced or identified in the documents filed or that are to be filed with the Financial Markets Authority by the Group (in particular those detailed in chapter 3 of the universal registration document of the Company). The Group does not take on any commitment to publish updates of the forward-looking information, this whether subsequent to new information, to future events or to any other element.

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume[1] with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other revenues.

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWeeY8WclG2UyHBtYsaYbmRrb5yTmpSXl2LImZdxl8eWbHFkm5phmpedZnBjmWlt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/72447-2021.12.16-refinancing.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2021 ActusNews